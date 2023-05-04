HURON — The Yankton Gazelles prepared for their home tournament with a seventh place finish in the Huron Invitational girls’ golf tournament, Thursday at Broadland Creek Golf Course.
Aberdeen Central won the event, shooting a 319. Rapid City Stevens (332) was second, followed by Mitchell (335) and Harrisburg (338).
Aberdeen Central’s Emma Dohrer earned medalist honors, shooting a 73 to beat Stevens’ Tanna Farris (75) by two strokes. Harrisburg’s Mattie Weidenbach (77) was third, followed by Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring (78) and Watertown’s Riley Zebroski (79).
Yankton finished at 372 as a team, led by Ellia Homstad’s 87. Gracie Brockberg shot 89, Sabrina Krajewski carded a 97 and Madison Ryken shot 99 to complete the team score. Also for the Gazelles, Elsie Larson shot 103 and Jordyn Cunningham carded a 108.
Yankton will be at home today (Friday), hosting the Yankton Invitational. Start time is 10 a.m. at Fox Run Golf Course.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Aberdeen Central 319; 2, Rapid City Stevens 332; 3, Mitchell 335; 4, Harrisburg 338; 5, Pierre 348; 6, O’Gorman 364; 7, Yankton 372; 8, Brookings 386; 9, Huron 402
TOP 10: 1, Emma Dohrer, Aberdeen Central 73; 2, Tanna Phares, Stevens 75; 3, Mattie Weidenbach, Harrisburg 77; 4, Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell 78; 5, Riley Zebroski, Watertown 79; 6, Olivia Braun, Aberdeen Central 80; 7, Kyley Wirebaugh, Aberdeen Central 81; 8, Olivia Rink Huron 83; T9, Bryn Huber, Huron 84; T9, Jayli Rients, Mitchell 84; T9, Jayli Rients, Mitchell 84
YHS: Ellia Homstad 87, Gracie Brockberg 89, Sabrina Krajewski 97, Madison Ryken 99, Elsie Larson 103, Jordyn Cunningham 108
