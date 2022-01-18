WYNOT, Neb. — Dylan Heine and Charlie Schroeder both scored 14 points as the Wynot Blue Devils took care of business on their home floor against Creighton on Tuesday, in a 65-47 boys’ basketball victory in Wynot, Nebraska.
Chase Schroeder added 13 points and nine rebounds for Wynot (13-1), while Colin Wieseler also hauled in nine rebounds. Charlie Schroeder also tallied seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks.
For Creighton (3-10), Brody Eggers tallied 19 points, Cade Hammer had 15 points and six rebounds, and Gage Burns added seven points and five rebounds.
Wynot will visit Plainview on Friday.
CREIGHTON (3-10) 12 12 12 11 — 47
WYNOT (13-1) 19 17 12 17 — 65
TDA 65, Bon Homme 60
TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont-Armour used 22 free throws to help edge Bon Homme 65-60 in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night in Tripp.
Mason Reiner tallied 18 points and seven rebounds for TDA (4-3), while Carson Koehn had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Trey Sparks scored 12 points. Riley Spaans chipped in with six points and eight rebounds for the Nighthawks.
For Bon Homme (2-6), Riley Rothschadl had 19 points and four rebounds, Nate Hall recorded 13 points and five rebounds, and Landon Bares and Anapin Cooper both scored nine points. The Cavaliers will host Parkston on Thursday.
BON HOMME (2-6) 14 14 11 21 — 60
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. (4-3) 22 13 12 18 — 65
Vermillion 66, EPJ 48
VERMILLION — Charlie Ward scored 28 points, Nick Sorensen had a double-double and the Vermillion Tanagers used 21 free throws to cruise past Elk Point-Jefferson 66-48 in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night at Vermillion High School.
Sorensen scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Jake Jensen had 11 points, five rebounds and four assist. T.J. Tracy chipped in with nine points and five rebounds.
Vermillion (6-2) was 21-of-32 at the free throw line.
EPJ (5-2) got seven points from Devon Schmitz and Landon Geary, while Evan Fornia had eight points off the bench, and Easton Kempf added six points and five rebounds.
On Thursday, Vermillion will visit Sioux Falls Christian and EPJ will host Akron-Westfield (Iowa).
ELK POINT-JEFF. (5-2) 7 19 8 14 — 48
VERMILLION (6-2) 19 17 15 15 — 66
Gayville-Volin 50, Colman-Egan 39
COLMAN — Kyle Hirsch led Gayville-Volin to a 50-39 win over Colman-Egan Tuesday night in Colman.
Hirsch tallied 16 points and nine rebounds for Gayville-Volin (7-3). Andrew Gustad added 14 points and Spencer Karstens nine points.
Antonio Manzano recorded 16 points to lead Colman-Egan (0-8). Ben Zwart added nine points.
Gayville-Volin hosts Colome Friday night. Colman-Egan hosts Elkton-Lake Benton Thursday.
GV 14 3 16 17 —50
CE 9 8 19 3 —39
Viborg-Hurley 52, Avon 34
AVON —Blake Schroedermeier led Viborg-Hurley to a 52-34 win over Avon Tuesday night in Avon.
Schoredermeier tallied 26 points to pace the Cougars (7-2). Byron Osterloo added 11 points.
No stats reported for Avon (1-8).
Viborg-Hurley is at Baltic Friday. Avon is at Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday.
VH (7-2) 17 12 13 10 —52
AVON (1-8) 8 9 10 7 —34
Elkhorn Val. 56, Wausa 48
WAUSA, Neb. — Elkhorn Valley’s strong third quarter led them past Wausa 56-48 Tuesday night in Wausa, Nebraska.
Jason Claussen tallied 22 poitns and Jon Nissen 14 for Wausa (9-5).
No stats reported for Elkhorn Valley (12-2).
Wausa is at Tri County Northeast Thursday.
ELKHORN VALLEY (12-2) 9 15 18 14 —56
WAUSA (9-5) 10 15 9 14 —48
O’Neill 83, Wagner 43
WAGNER — O’Neill (Nebraska) drained 14 three-pointers on the way to an 83-43 rout of Wagner in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night in Wagner.
Drew Morrow led O’Neill with 22 points, while Landon Classen added 20 points and five rebounds. Ryder Pokorny scored 15 points.
For Wagner (1-7), Chris Nelson scored 14 points, Dustin Honomichl added nine points and five rebounds, and Toby Zephier finished with eight points, four rebounds and seven assists. The Red Raiders will host Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Jan. 25.
O’NEILL 21 26 21 15 — 83
WAGNER (1-7) 9 16 4 14 — 43
Bloomfield 60, Osmond 44
OSMOND, Neb. — Layne Warrior scored 27 points to lead Bloomfield past Osmond 60-44 in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Cody Bruegman scored 17 points and Dalton Gieselman added 10 points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Osmond (4-10), which travels to Summerland on Friday.
Bloomfield, 5-9, hosts Chambers-Wheeler Central on Saturday.
Freeman Academy-Marion 71, Canistota 55
MARION — Freeman Academy-Marion’s trio of Thalen Schroeder, Connor Epp and Quincy Blue combined for 55 points in a 71-55 victory over Canistota in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Schroeder finished with 20 points and four assists, and Epp had 19 points and eight assists for the Bearcats. Blue added 16 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.
Isiah Robertson led Canistota with 18 points. Tye Merrill scored 13 points, Brandon Kjetland netted 12 points and Tage Ortman added 11 points in the victory.
The Bearcats (6-1) take on Avon on Saturday. Canistota (4-2) travels to Hanson on Thursday.
Winnebago 59, Ponca 49
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Winnebago built a 30-21 halftime lead on the way to a 59-49 victory over Ponca in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for Winnebago (7-7), which travels to Lower Brule, South Dakota, on Saturday.
Taylor Korth scored 13 points for Ponca. Cole Jackson added 10 points off the bench.
Ponca travels to Walthill on Friday.
PONCA (5-9) 11 10 13 15 — 49
WINNEBAGO (7-7) 15 15 15 14 — 59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.