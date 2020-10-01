Ask the Bucks.
They’ll tell you it did.
Their boys’ soccer showdown with Huron in Thursday night’s regular season finale at Crane-Youngworth Field certainly felt like a playoff game.
And in that intense atmosphere, the Bucks picked up a 3-2 victory that helped jump them up to No. 10 in the Class AA postseason picture — Yankton will open at Sioux Falls Lincoln next Tuesday.
“It was our last game at Crane and we wanted this one for Christian (Budig),” junior goalkeeper Zach Loest said. Budig is the team’s lone senior.
“This was a big deal for all of us.”
The Bucks (7-6-0) came into the night ranked No. 11 in Class AA seed points and were fighting for a top-eight finish to secure a first round home game.
“It probably won’t change our position, but this was a big emotional boost,” head coach Dave Dannenbring said.
“It’s been a weird year, where everyone in our class is taking their turn beating really good teams.”
On Thursday night, it was Yankton’s turn.
After battling to a scoreless first half with the Tigers (7-4), the Bucks then found themselves down by a goal when Huron’s Ronaldo Pineda scored in the 44th minute. Twenty seconds later, however, Budig found the back of the net to tie the game.
Yankton junior Will Pavlish then scored consecutive goals — in the 50th minute and the 65th minute (on a header off a corner kick by junior Ethan Yasat) — to give the Bucks a 3-1 lead.
Huron made things interesting when Edward Zachrison scored in the 71st minute, but Yankton’s defense held tough to secure the victory.
It marked the second straight win to close the regular season for the Bucks.
“The good part is, we’re improving on things we’ve been talking about in practice,” Dannenbring said. “We asked the guys, ‘What do you need to improve on?’ And they knew it and figured it out.”
What the Bucks improved on, he added, were their shooting — “we got a lot of really good shots” — and communication.
They were also particularly focused on closing the regular season with a win.
“I think this gives us a lot of motivation,” Loest said. “Hopefully we can do something with it and keep proving that we’re a lot better than our record says.”
As they turn their attention to next Tuesday’s showdown with Sioux Falls Lincoln (which beat Yankton 2-1 in the season opener), the Bucks know they’re going in with momentum, according to Dannenbring.
“It makes you feel really good,” he said. “We can’t be over-confident or anything, but we can build on this and hopefully keep playing this way.”
