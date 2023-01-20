PIERRE — Viborg-Hurley-Irene-Wakonda finished fourth behind three Class A programs at the Governor girls’ wrestling Invitational, Friday in Pierre.
Host Pierre ran away with the team title, scoring 173 points. Rapid City Stevens (96) was second, followed by Spearfish (89) and VHIW (81).
VHIW was led by a title from Gia Miller (170) and a runner-up finish from Lauren Petersen (190). Morgan Lee (132) was third and Aubrey Jensen (120) was fourth for the squad.
Yankton placed 10th in the 21-team event with 28 points. Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (24) was 12th.
Yankton was led by Neveah Leonard, who bounced back from a one-point loss in the semifinals to finish third at 142 pounds. It was her first setback of the season (24-1).
For BHSA, Peyton Hellman (26-1) won the 126-pound title with three pins in three matches.
Neligh-Oakdale Girls’ Inv.
NELIGH, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre and Creighton competed in the Neligh-Oakdale Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament on Friday.
Grand Island won the title with 222 points, well ahead of Lakeview (114) and Lyons-Decatur Northeast (70).
Niobrara-Verdigre scored 12 points on the day to tie for 10th in the 16-team event. Cecilia McCormick (13) was third, Chloe Reynolds (125) was fourth and Danika Runnels (105) was fifth for the Cougars.
Creighton finished with three points.
MADISON, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished third in the Madison Invitational wrestling tournament on Friday.
Columbus Lakeview won the title with 188 points, well ahead of Logan View (157). Crofton-Bloomfield was third with 150 points.
Crofton-Bloomfield was led by titles from Robbie Fisher (120 pounds, 23-1) and Tyson Sanger (195). Wyatt Tramp (160) was second. Braeden Guenther (138), Ty Tramp (220) and Owen Kuchar (285) each finished third.
Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 85.5 points on the day, placing ninth out of 14 teams. Maverick Heine won at 106 pounds for the Trojans. Braeden Kleinschmit (132) was third and Brady Hochstein (138) and Kale Korth (160) each were fourth in the tournament.
