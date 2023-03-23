By Mackenzie Attkisson
The head coach for the Yankton boys’ tennis team, Ryan Hage, looks forward to seeing what this season has to offer with the team bumping up a class and having a different roster. “It will be fun to watch and see how the team is able to improve throughout the season,” he said.
The team is coming off a Class A State Title and Conference Championship, and had three seniors graduate last year. Yankton’s team will consist of one junior, one sophomore, with the rest being filled by freshmen. The team is “young but not inexperienced” according to coach Hage.
The Bucks will be jumping into Class AA action after competing in Class A the last couple years. The boys compete with many teams, most of which are conference opponents, that are in Class AA. “The main difference with this jump and competition is the state tournament,” said the head coach. “The team faces many of these opponents already, so the transition shouldn’t affect the team too much.”
Zachary Briggs will be taking on the number one position for the team in both doubles and singles. Briggs, a sophomore for the Bucks, is coming into this season with two state titles to his name. Last year he won the one singles with former Buck, Gage Becker, and the year before he won three doubles with teammate Harrison Krajewksi. Briggs was also a finalist in the three singles last year.
“Zach is very well prepared to make the jump up to the number one position,” Hage said. “He’s an experienced player and I believe he is going to be a good leader in this position.”
Harrison Krajewski is another returning Buck who is making a jump in positions. Harrison competed in the four singles last year and is moving to the two singles. He has competed in the three doubles the past two years, and is moving to one doubles to compete with Briggs again.
“This duo is very experienced on the court and know how to work with each other,” Coach Hage said.
Miles Krawjewsi, the lone junior for Yankton, is competing in his fourth year on varsity. In the previous season, Miles competed in flight sixth and placed fourth.
The season starts this Friday, with the team traveling to Rapid City to compete in the West River Invite. Yankton will face Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Christian, Rapid City Central, and St. Thomas More.
“The season came at us very quickly but this first meet will be a good gauge to see where our team is at,” said the head coach. “There will be many different levels of age and experience on the court, which will be beneficial.”
2023 Season Schedule
3/24 Rapid City Inv. 3 p.m.
(vs. R.C. Stevens, R.C. Central)
3/25 Rapid City Inv. 9 a.m.
(vs. R.C. Christian, St. Thomas More)
3/28 Yankton Quad 11 a.m.
(vs. Bishop Heelan, O’Gorman, Vermillion)
3/31 at Mitchell 2 p.m.
4/4 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.
(vs. Brandon Valley, S.F. Roosevelt)
4/6 at S.F. Jefferson Tri. 11 a.m.
(vs. S.F. Jefferson, Milbank)
4/14 at Huron Tri. 10 a.m.
(vs. Huron, R.C. Central)
4/18 at S.F. Washington Tri. 11 a.m.
(vs. S.F. Washington, Vermillion)
4/20 Yankton Quad 10 a.m.
(vs. Harrisburg, Lennox, R.C. Christian)
4/25 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.
(vs. Lennox, Vermillion)
4/27 at Watertown Tri. 11 a.m.
(vs. Watertown, Brookings)
5/1 at Mitchell Quad 10:30 a.m.
(vs. Mitchell, Pierre)
5/2 at S.F. Christian Tri. 11 a.m.
(vs. S.F. Christian, S.F. Lincoln)
5/6 at Brookings Quad 10 a.m.
(vs. Aberdeen Central, Huron)
5/9 ESD Champ. (Mitchell) 8 a.m.
5/18-19 State AA (Sioux Falls) 9 a.m.
