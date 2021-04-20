VERMILLION —The Yankton Bucks split a pair of matches in boys’ tennis action on Tuesday in Vermillion.
Sioux Falls Washington swept Yankton 9-0. All but one match was a straight set victory for Washington. The Warriors’ Chris Harris needed a tiebreaker to hand Yankton’s Gage Becker his second setback of the season at flight one singles.
Resting most of its varsity players, Yankton beat Vermillion 8-1.
Christopher Rockne, Corrigan Johnke, Luke Moeller, Jack Pedersen and Quentin Moser each won in singles play for Yankton. Miles Krajewski and Rockne, Dylan Ridgeway and Braeden Johnke, and Moeller and Pedersen each earned doubles victories for the Bucks.
Ramiro Lafuente earned a victory at flight one singles for Vermillion.
Yankton will be home for three straight events, beginning with a triangular with Harrisburg and Rapid City Central on Thursday. The Bucks have also added a home dual with Rapid City Stevens on Friday, and finish their home schedule with a triangular against Lennox and Vermillion on April 27.
WASHINGTON 9, YANKTON 0
SINGLES: Chris Harris W def. Gage Becker 4-6, 6-2, (10-4); Davis Shafer W def. Keaton List 6-3, 6-0; Clayton Poppenga W def. Zac Briggs 6-0, 6-4; Noah Morgans W def. Ryan Schulte 6-1, 6-1; Jacob Morgan W def. Harrison Krajewski 6-1, 6-3; Harold Mayer W def. Miles Krajewski 6-1, 6-3
DOUBLES: Harris-Poppenga W def. Becker-Quentin Moser 6-2, 6-3; Shafer-N. Morgans W def. List-Schulte 6-3, 6-1; J. Morgans-Mayer W def. Briggs-H. Krajewski 7-5, 6-4
JV SINGLES: Leyton Kramer W def. Moser 8-2; Owen Boyd W def. Dylan Ridgeway 8-4; Christopher Rockne Y def. Joshua Kringen 6-1; Luke Moeller Y def. Marko Mirkovic 8-5; Jack Pedersen Y def. Dawson Vandevendel 8-0
JV DOUBLES: Moeller-Pedersen Y def. Mirkovic-Vandevendel 8-6
YANKTON 8, VERMILLION 1
SINGLES: Ramiro Lafuente V def. Dylan Ridgway 10-7; Christopher Rockne Y def. Caiden Mandernach 10-5; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Lucas Green 10-0; Luke Moeller Y def. Caleb Reins 10-1; Jack Pedersen Y def. Tyler Mann 10-3; Quentin Moser Y def. Theo Wittmuss 10-0
DOUBLES: Miles Krajewski-Rockne Y def. Lafuente-Mandernach 10-5; Ridgway-Braeden Johnke Y def. Green-Mann 10-1; Moeller-Pedersen Y def. Wittmuss-Reins 10-0
JV SINGLES: Hunter Eggen Y def. Corbin Heckens 8-3; Chase Howe Y def. Logan Tepe 8-0; Ethan Hladky Y def. Grant Freeling 8-2; Elisha Swenson Y def. Caleb Chasing Hawk 8-7 (7-0); Patrick Kralicek Y def. Henry Schulte 10-0; Coleman Frank Y def. Adrian Sivill 8-3
JV DOUBLES: Eggen-Howe Y def. Heckens-Tepe 8-0; Hladky-Swenson Y def. Chasing Hawk-Freeling 8-1; Kralicek-Frank Y def. Sivill-Schulte 8-3
