CENTERVILLE — Thea Gust scored as time expired in the second overtime to lift Centerville past Irene-Wakonda 53-52 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Gust finished with 18 points to lead Centerville (9-1). Mikayla Heesch scored 12 points and had three steals. Mackenzie Meyer had 11 points. Bailey Hansen grabbed 18 rebounds and Lillie Eide added three assists and three steals in the victory.
Madison Orr led Irene-Wakonda with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Katie Knodel scored 10 points. Emma Marshall finished with nine points and five steals. Nora O’Malley added nine points in the effort.
Centerville travels to Freeman on Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda travels to Scotland on Tuesday.
Centerville also scored a one-point victory in the JV game, 28-27.
IRENE-WAKONDA (4-6) 11 10 10 6 5 10 — 52
CENTERVILLE (9-1) 9 9 2 17 5 11 — 53
West Central 61, Crofton 59
HARTFORD — Tabor Teel and Addy Kramer combined for 41 points to lead West Central past Crofton 61-59 in an inter-state girls’ basketball showdown on Thursday.
Teel scored a game-high 22 points for West Central, which outscored the Warriors 17-8 in the fourth quarter. Kramer scored 19 points and Rylee Haldman added 10 points in the victory.
Ella Wragge led Crofton with 21 points. Ellie Tramp finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Alexis Folkers posted 11 points. Caitlin Guenther had nine points and Jayden Jordan added five assists for the Warriors.
West Central, 9-0, hosts St. Thomas More tonight (Friday). Crofton, 12-2, hosts Wayne on Tuesday.
CROFTON (12-2) 19 20 12 8 — 59
WEST CENTRAL 21 17 6 17 — 61
Wagner 69, Parkston 41
WAGNER — Wagner downed Parkston 69-41 in a Region 5A girls’ basketball showdown on Thursday in Wagner.
Shaylayne Nagel finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead a balanced Wagner attack. Ashlyn Koupal and Macy Koupal each scored 14 points, with Macy Koupal posting five assists. Emma Yost had 11 points and nine rebounds. Eve Zephier added five assists in the victory.
Abby Hohn scored 12 points to lead Parkston. Allison Ziebart scored 10 points and Faith Oakley added nine points for the Trojans.
Wagner, 8-0, plays West Central in the Hanson Classic on Saturday. Parkston, 8-2, Parkston plays St. Thomas More in the Hanson Classic on Saturday.
Beresford 58, Tri-Valley 57
BERESFORD — The Beresford Watchdogs held off Tri-Valley 58-57 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Ella Merriman scored a game-high 27 points for Beresford, which led 47-39 after three quarters. Ady Hansen added 15 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Lauren Grinde led Tri-Valley with 22 points. Paige Jewett added 11 points.
Beresford, 4-3, hosts Madison on Monday. Tri-Valley, 4-5, hosts Dakota Valley on Jan. 21.
TRI-VALLEY (4-5) 16 9 14 18 — 57
BERESFORD (4-3) 14 21 12 11 — 58
Niobrara-Verdigre 41, Wynot 34
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre rallied from an early deficit to beat Wynot 41-34 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Josilyn Miller scored 19 points and had five steals for Niobrara-Verdigre. Angelina Bauer scored nine points and Chaney Konopasek added four steals in the victory.
Kinslee Heimes led Wynot with nine points and eight rebounds.
Niobrara-Verdigre, 10-4, travels to Elkhorn Valley today (Friday). Wynot hosts Creighton on Tuesday.
WYNOT (8-5) 12 10 5 7 — 34
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (10-4) 4 13 16 8 — 41
Avon 48, Scotland 37
AVON — Avon built an 11-2 lead after one quarter and kept Scotland at bay, earning a 48-37 victory over the Highlanders in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Courtney Sees finished with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for Avon. McKenna Kocmich finished with 13 points. Katie Gretschmann had four assists and Samantha Brodeen added four steals in the victory.
Martina DeBoer led Scotland with 10 points and eight rebounds. Delanie Van Driel added nine points.
Avon hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday. Scotland travels to Marion to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Saturday.
SCOTLAND (5-5) 2 10 15 10 — 37
AVON (2-6) 11 12 13 12 — 48
Vermillion 53, Lennox 34
LENNOX — Brooke Jensen scored a game-high 14 points to lead Vermillion past Lennox 53-34 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Brooklyn Voss scored 11 points and Leah Herbster added 10 points in the victory.
For Lennox, Ryan Hanssen scored 13 points and Alicia Ruud added 12 points.
Vermillion, 7-2, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday. Lennox, 4-5, plays Deubrook Area on the Hanson Classic on Saturday.
Viborg-Hurley 50, Gayville-Volin 25
HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley built a 33-13 halftime lead on the way to a 50-25 victory over Gayville-Volin in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Denae Mach finished with 19 points, four assists and three steals for Viborg-Hurley. Estelle Lee had nine points, four assists and four steals. Coral Mason posted four steals and Shelby Lyons added three steals in the victory.
Molly Larson and Maia Achen each scored eight points for Gayville-Volin.
Viborg-Hurley faces Ethan in the Corn Palace Classic on Saturday in Mitchell. Gayville-Volin travels to Burke on Saturday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 51-27 in the ‘C’ game 40-10.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-5) 4 9 3 9 — 25
VIBORG-HURLEY (8-2) 15 18 17 0 — 50
AC-DC 61, Mitchell Christian 25
MITCHELL — Andes Central-Dakota Christian jumped out to a 28-10 halftime lead on the way to a 61-25 rout of Mitchell Christian in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Josie Brouwer finished with 23 points for AC-DC (8-0). Allison Muckey had 14 points and even assists. Isabella Brouwer added seven steals in the victory.
For Mitchell Christian, Audrey Hofer led the way with 20 points.
AC-DC returns to Mitchell on Saturday to face Winner in the Hanson Classic. Mitchell Christian hosts Jones County on Monday.
AC-DC (8-0) 16 12 20 13 — 61
MITCHELL CHR. (1-9) 3 7 5 10 — 25
Hanson 61, Parker 22
PARKER — Annalyse Weber finished with 23 points and four steals to lead Hanson past Parker 61-22 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Alyssa Moschell scored 10 points for Hanson. Karlie Goergen added nine points, six assists and four steals in the victory.
Anna Reiffenberger led Parker with eight points.
Hanson, 6-3, faces Wolsey-Wessington in the Hanson Classic on Saturday in Mitchell. Parker hosts Lennox on Tuesday.
