Sydney Schell finished with 15 kills to lead Dakota State past Mount Marty 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 in volleyball action on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Grage posted 10 kills for Dakota State (12-11), which is receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll. Maddi Langerock finished with 28 assists and 10 digs. Madalyn Groft had 18 digs. Peyton Groft added 13 digs in the contest.
