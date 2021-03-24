Heartland Humane Society is hosting an inaugural String Ball Scramble Friday, June 18, at Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton.
The tournament is a traditional four-person scramble with 18 holes. String ball rules include each team being awarded a piece of string they may use during play to improve a player’s lie or even void a stroke.
Monies raised will directly benefit programming and animals at Heartland Humane Society. The tournament fee includes green fees, golf carts and a meal following the competition. Supporters can also sponsor a hole, sponsor the tournament, or donate pin prizes.
The tournament will host a maximum 18 teams. HHS requests sponsors confirm by April 15. Team registration is open until June 4, or max teams filled, whichever is first.
You can register by emailing or calling Feilmeier at 605-664-4244 or givehhs@gmail.com or start your registration or sponsorship online at https://donorbox.org/string-ball-golf-tournament-1.
