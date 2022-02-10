NORFOLK, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors finished the regular season with a 65-29 rout of Norfolk Catholic in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jayden Jordan scored 22 points and had three steals for Crofton. Alexis Folkers scored 12 points. Lexi Wiebelhaus had nine points. Sammie Allen, Caitlin Guenther and Ellie Tramp each had three assists. Ella Wragge added three steals in the victory.
Avery Yosten scored 18 points for Norfolk Catholic.
Crofton, 20-3, will host the Sub-District C2-7 Tournament. The Warriors will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Hartington-Newcastle in the 6 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday.
Norfolk Catholic, 9-11, finishes the regular season at Stanton today (Friday)
CROFTON (20-3) 13 11 24 17 — 65
NORFOLK CATH. (9-11) 9 6 9 5 — 29
Centerville 35, Menno 26
CENTERVILLE — Centerville ran its school-record win streak to 17 straight with a 35-26 victory over Menno in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Lillie Eide had nine points to lead Centerville. Bailey Hansen grabbed 11 rebounds. Mikayla Heesch added four steals.
Paityn Huber scored eight points for Menno. Bridget Vaith grabbed nine rebounds.
Centerville, 17-1, will face second-ranked Corsica-Stickney in the Great Plains Conference Classic, Saturday in Alcester. Menno hosts Ethan on Saturday.
Centerville won the JV game 17-14.
MENNO (3-15) 0 6 8 12 — 26
CENTERVILLE (17-1) 4 11 8 12 — 35
Avon 49, TDA 30
AVON — Avon built a 30-14 halftime lead on the way to a 49-30 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Courtney Sees scored a game-high 21 points for Avon. McKenna Kocmich scored 12 points and Samantha Brodeen added 11 points in the victory.
Megan Reiner and Hannah Stremick each scored nine points for TDA, with Reiner also recording eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jayden Johnson added eight points.
Both teams will travel to Alcester on Saturday for the Great Plains Conference Classic. Avon (9-9) will face Andes Central-Dakota Christian, while TDA will face host Alcester-Hudson.
Avon won the JV game 19-18.
TRI-DEL-ARM (6-11) 7 7 5 11 — 30
AVON (9-9) 17 13 11 8 — 49
Bloomfield 52, Creighton 47
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Alexandra Eisenhauer and Madison Abbenhaus combined for 39 points to lead Bloomfield past Creighton 52-47 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Eisenhauer finished with 20 points, nine reobunds and six assists for Bloomfield. Abbenhaus had 19 points and eight steals. Christina Martinson added 10 points and seven rebounds, as only one other Bloomfield player scored in the contest.
No statistics were reported for Creighton, which finishes the regular season against Plainview tonight (Friday).
Bloomfield will face Boyd County in the opening game of the Sub-District D1-8 Tournament, Monday in Niobrara.
CREIGHTON (12-10) 10 9 18 10 — 47
BLOOMFIELD (13-9) 14 16 11 11 — 52
ACDC 41, FAM 28
FREEMAN — Andes Central-Dakota Christian got off to a strong start in each half on the way to a 41-28 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Allison Muckey posted 20 points and five steals for AC-DC, which led 17-2 after one quarter and outscored the Bearcats 15-4 in the third quarter. Josie Brouwer scored eight points. Halle Olson added three blocked shots.
For FA-M, Estelle Waltner had nine points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Jada Koerner had eight points and 10 rebounds. Alivea Weber added four assists.
Both teams will travel to Alcester for the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday. AC-DC, 12-5, will face Avon, while FA-M will face Colome.
AC-DC (12-5) 17 4 15 5 — 41
FA-M (3-13) 2 15 4 7 — 28
Parkston 57, Freeman 34
PARKSTON — Abby Hohn finished with 22 points and four assists to lead Parkston past Freeman 57-34 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Faith Oakley finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Parkston. Brielle Bruening added nine points in the victory.
Kate Miller led Freeman with 12 points and eight rebounds. Ashlin Jacobsen had eight points.
Parkston, 14-3, hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday. Freeman hosts Ethan on Tuesday.
FREEMAN (8-8) 7 8 11 8 — 34
PARKSTON (14-3) 17 13 15 12 — 57
