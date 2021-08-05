The 48th Hillcrest Pro-Am got underway with a warm, calm day for golf at the Hillcrest Coutnry Club in Yankton Thursday afternoon.
“The first day is going real well,” Scott Larson said. “It’s a beautiful day, hardly any wind and guys are scoring quite well. Superintendent Waren Muller has the greens in excellent condition and the fairways we had put in this past year are in really good condition, so scoring is low at this point.”
The 2021 Hillcrest Pro Am welcomed 62 teams, up from 50 in 2020 and two teams short of maximum capacity for the tournament.
What probably brings the golf professionals in is we offer $21,000 first prize and over $70,000 in prize money,” Larson said. “What brings the amateurs in, they want to see the new bentgrass fairways and experience the Pro-Am this year.”
The opening round saw three-time Hillcrest champion Brady Calkins take a three-stroke lead, shooting a 10-under-par 62. Jack Elliot entered the clubhouse in second place at 8-under-par and Kevin Stanek and Kyle Karazissis tied for third at 7-under-par.
In Flight One of the amateurs, Kevin McAlpine, a caddie on the PGA and LPGA Tours, shot a 2-under 70 to be the only amateur under par. Jay Small, Ryan Elwood and Scott Obrien all shot even par in the first round.
Professionals Paired With Amateurs
The Hillcrest Pro-Am gives local amateur golfers a chance to compete with professional golfers from around the nation. The amateurs may not directly compete against the pros, but the pairing give three amateurs one professional to play with.
“This is probably my fifth year here, and it’s a great tournament, a very well-run tournament,” John Trasamar said. “Living in the Midwest it’s super easy to be able to come down here and compete in the summer. It’s really good prep and they do a great job with the golf course and a great job with the purse, so it’s easy to want to keep coming back.”
One unique thing about the Hillcrest Pro Am is that the professionals are pairs with three different groups of amateurs over the weekend. This gives the professionals a chance to play with nine amateurs over the first three days of the tournament.
“Our hope is they all have a good time too and have fun because the Pro-Am is paying for the purse for us to be able to compete for the money we complete for, and we hope they are having a good tiem because they are putting up a lot of money too.”
Volunteers Make Pro-Am Possible
Volunteers make any large event possible, and the Hillcrest Pro-Am is no different. There are a handful of volunteers who collect scorecards, run the starting tent and more.
One couple, Norm and Sherri Willard, have been volunteering at the Hillcrest Pro-Am for many years, and come back every year.
“They need the help, and we are glad to help,” Willard said. “You have to have volunteers in order for things to go well.”
Thursday afternoon, the Willard’s were collecting scorecards following each group’s round. They love getting to talk to the pros after their rounds.
“Seeing all our old friends,” Norm Willard said is favorite part of volunteering.
“Actually, visiting with all the pros is kind of fun also,” Sherri Willard said.
