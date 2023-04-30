DES MOINES, Iowa—South Dakota fourth-year juniors Hugo Morvan and Marshall Faurot captured the Coyotes’ fourth and fifth Drake Relays flags of the weekend in winning their respective events inside Drake Stadium on Saturday. 

Morvan, hailing from Vannes, France, clocked a personal best 13.88 seconds to win the 110-meter hurdles at the 113th Drake Relays. The time ranks fourth in USD program history. 

