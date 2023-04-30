DES MOINES, Iowa—South Dakota fourth-year juniors Hugo Morvan and Marshall Faurot captured the Coyotes’ fourth and fifth Drake Relays flags of the weekend in winning their respective events inside Drake Stadium on Saturday.
Morvan, hailing from Vannes, France, clocked a personal best 13.88 seconds to win the 110-meter hurdles at the 113th Drake Relays. The time ranks fourth in USD program history.
Faurot, a native of Scott City, Kansas, posted the top mark in the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 16-5 ¼ (5.01m). Faurot stopped jumping after the winning make due to the cold and wet conditions.
Other wins on the weekend were junior Jacy Pulse in the 400-meter hurdles, fourth-year junior Meredith Clark in the shot put and sophomore Joe Lynch in the high jump.
Sophomore Danii Anglin was just shy of grabbing her own flag, finishing runner-up in the women’s high jump with a clearance of 5-9 ¼ (1.76m).
The men’s sprint medley relay of freshman Mark Daley, sophomore Ken-Mark Minkovski, sophomore Tommy Nikkel and junior Luke Olson finished runner-up. The quartet clocked a time of 3:24.56, which ranks 10th in USD program history. Daley and Minkovski ran the 200-meter legs, Nikkel took the baton for a lap and Olson finished it off with the 800 meters.
Junior Erin Kinney placed third in the women’s 100 meters by clocking 11.51 seconds. She set a USD school record earlier this week at The Monday Meet in Vermillion, clocking 11.28 seconds.
Kinney also anchored the women’s 4x100-meter relay to a third-place finish. Sophomore Sammy Neil, Pulse and sophomore Anna Robinson compiled a time of 46.07 seconds. The quartet broke set a school record of 44.63 seconds in yesterday’s preliminaries.
Fourth-year junior Madison Jochum finished fourth in the 800 meters with a personal best time of 2:10.03. She ranks sixth in USD program history with the mark. Jochum finished just behind prep teammate Amber Aesoph of Iowa in the race.
Sophomore Averi Schmeichel took seventh in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.84 seconds. She posted a new career best of 13.80 yesterday in the preliminaries.
The men’s distance medley relay finished seventh in 10:04.61. Sophomore Riley Ruhaak opened the relay with the 1,200 meters, Olson took the 400-meter leg, junior Dylan Blake had the baton for two laps and fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda brought it home with the 1,600-meter leg. The quartet ranks sixth in USD program history with their time.
Fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp added a ninth-place finish in the women’s hammer throw, throwing a distance of 190-6 (58.07m).
South Dakota wraps up the regular season at home on Friday with the USD Tune-Up at Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion, S.D.
