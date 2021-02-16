SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Hudson Wilkerson and Jacob Won have been named Summit League Athletes of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Wilkerson, a junior from Powell, Wyoming, earns his first men’s diver of the week honor this season. He posted season bests on both the one-meter and three-meter boards during a dual with South Dakota State.
Wilkerson, honored for the fifth time in his career, won the one-meter event with a point total of 266.48 while he finished second in the three-meter event with a score of 281.25.
Won, a junior from Katy, Texas, earns his third men’s swimmer of the week honor this season after enjoying a strong dual with South Dakota State where he took part in three victories.
Won posted individual first place finishes in the 200 free (1:57.70) and 400 free (4:14.48) while also swimming the third leg on a winning 400 freestyle relay that finished in 3:33.28.
