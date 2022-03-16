South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster felt that Eric Peterson “got away” four years ago.
USD wasn’t going to let it happen again.
Peterson, who spent four years at USD as an assistant to Craig Smith, was formally announced Wednesday as the next head men’s basketball coach for the Coyotes.
Peterson spent the past four years on Smith’s staff, three years at Utah State and this past season at the University of Utah. The Utes’ season ended one week ago and by Tuesday he and his family were on a plane to South Dakota.
“You take the Utah job – my intention was to build that thing and be there for three or four years,” Peterson said after Wednesday’s announcement event. “I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.”
Peterson replaces Todd Lee, who coached the Coyotes in the four years after Smith. While Peterson’s announcement came just five days after Lee’s departure was announced, Herbster noted that the process was “not rushed at all.
“President (Shelia) Gestring and I were extremely focused on the attributes and characteristics of what we were looking for in our next head men’s basketball coach,” he said. “And Eric, without a doubt, checked all the boxes.”
During Peterson’s first tenure at USD, the Coyotes won a Summit League regular season title in the 2016-17 season, then followed it up with a 26-win season and a spot in the Summit League Tournament championship game the following season.
Herbster thought the Coyotes may have missed their chance with Peterson when he followed Smith to Utah State.
“I felt like we let him get away when they all left for Utah State,” Herbster said. “He’s got a really good basketball mind. He really cares about all aspects, not only the basketball program, but USD really meant something to him.”
Peterson talked about the connection to the community of Vermillion and USD after being introduced, noting that several people stopped him and his wife, Lindsey, as they tried to get back to their hotel Tuesday night after dinner at the Herbster residence.
“The kids are in the car going nuts because they wanted to get back to the hotel and swim, but we kept running into people,” he said. “You have to say ‘hi’ because we haven’t seen you guys in four years. Just last night reassured the fact that I want to be here.”
Peterson noted that others had come calling in recent years, looking for him to lead their programs.
“I wanted to make sure the first job I took was at the right place, but working for the right people, too,” he said. “(USD President) Sheila Gestring and (USD Athletic Director) David Herbster, we knew when we were here the first time. We have a lot of trust in them.”
Peterson met with the team Tuesday, with some joining the conversation remotely. He noted that two of the top things on his list are to “re-recruit our team” and to get to know them. In the past week, USD has had three players enter the transfer portal: Xavier Fuller, Boogie Anderson and Kanon Koster. The Coyotes had no players on the 2021-22 team that had exhausted their eligibility, and all three in the transfer portal leave as graduate transfers.
“These guys obviously won 19 games and know how to win,” he said. “If we can get most of these guys back and on board, and building trust with them, it’s full steam ahead.”
From there, Peterson plans to turn his attentions to adding to the roster.
“I’ve always been known as a strong recruiter,” he said. “I’ve always told myself that when I’m a head coach I’m going to recruit like I’m an assistant.”
As far as the team Peterson plans to put on the floor, he pulled out a favorite phrase of Smith’s.
“It’s been a little bit, but do you guys remember what ‘GATA’ stands for? ‘Get after their … butts,’” he said. “We want to bring that back here. It’s a lot of different things, but it starts on the defensive end and being the toughest team.”
