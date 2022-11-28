ST. LOUIS—Six South Dakota football players have been named to the 2022 all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team as selected by media, head coaches and sports information directors and announced Tuesday. The six selections equals the most by the program since joining the Valley in 2012.

South Dakota honorees include first-team selections Dalton Godfrey and Stephen Hillis and second-team selections Alex Jensen, Brock Mogensen, Myles Harden and John Bickle. Carter Bell, Travis Theis, Wesley Eliodor and Isaac Erbes earned honorable mention.

