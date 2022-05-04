EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include the matchup of today's (Thursday) first game on the Northwestern bracket.
ORANGE CITY, IOWA – The Mount Marty Lancer softball team needed to get through Wednesday’s portion of the GPAC Tournament without a loss to get to the pool championship game in Orange City, Iowa.
The Lancers did just that with a 15-3 win over College of St. Mary and a 5-3 win over Northwestern on Northwestern’s home field Wednesday.
“It’s huge knowing that we can just get one more win and we’re off to a championship,” Lancer head coach Kayla Bryant said. “It’s a great feeling and our girls are really excited about it.”
Mount Marty took game one 15-3, scoring 3 or more runs in each inning of the five inning win.
The Lancers and Karlee Arnold got the day started hot, as Arnold hit a two-run home run in the first and a grand slam, four-run home run in the second. Abigail Page added a two-run double in the first and the Lancers led 8-0 after two innings.
“This last weekend we struggled at the plate, we just didn’t play our softball,” Bryant said. “Today, coming out and finally getting back to doing what we do, it shows.”
Mount Marty tallied three runs in the third and four in the fourth, including two more runs off an Arnold base hit.
“Being a senior, she’s wanting to go out on top, and she’s told us that she’s going to give us everything she’s got, and she’s proving that right now and has been for the last couple of weeks.”
Arnold reached four times, with two home runs, a single and an intentional walk. She finished with eight runs driven in. Abby Thomas reached four times, scoring each time. Regan Harper added two base hits.
Mo Vornhagen pitched four innings, striking out four. Kaylee Rogers pitched the final inning for the Lancers.
Rogers got the start in the Lancers second game of the day, this time facing the second overall seed and pool host Northwestern. Rogers worked four innings, giving up one run, before Vornhagen entered for the final three innings.
“Mo’s a workhorse, she’s going to go out there every time and give you everything she has, and she proved that today,” Bryant said. “Kaylee came in those first four innings against a great Northwestern team… so it was good to see both of our pitchers go out there and fight.”
The Lancers scored two runs in the second of game two, and Northwestern responded with a run in the bottom of the third inning. After struggling at the plate in game two, Arnold showed her power again in the sixth.
Arnold hit a solo home run, and Kelly Amezcua added a solo shot of her own to back it up and the Lancers had a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the sixth. Northwestern scored two in the bottom half of the inning and the game was back to one-run, 4-3.
Looking for insurance runs in the top of the seventh, Taylor Woolley hit her second home run of the season to stretch the Lancer lead back to two, and Vornhagen shut the door in the seventh to seal the Lancer win.
“It’s been huge,” Vornhagen said of the offense Wednesday. “We’ve been talking all week, our offense has to back us up benign down a pitcher and they definitely did that today.”
The Lancers now need one win to advance to the conference championship series Saturday. With the other two teams still standing in the Northwestern pool of the bracket having one loss entering Thursday, the Lancers would have to lose two straight games to miss the conference championship.
“We just got to do it one pitch at a time, stay competitive and just do what we can do,” Bryant said.
Northwestern and Concordia play at noon today (Thursday), with the winner facing Mount Marty at 2 p.m. An if-necessary game would be played at 4 p.m., with all games being played in Orange City.
