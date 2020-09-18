VERMILLION — Sure, there was a scare involved, but the Yankton football team got what it came for on the short drive down Highway 50.
The Bucks left the DakotaDome with a victory.
After Vermillion — of the Class 11A ranks — pulled in front midway through the fourth quarter, the top-ranked Class 11AA Bucks recaptured the lead and then used two key defensive plays to ultimately beat the Tanagers 34-21 on Friday night.
Yes, the Bucks (4-0) will have some areas to shore up, but they learned a valuable lesson, according to head coach Brady Muth.
“We talked at halftime that the score doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m as competitive as the next guy and I want us to win, but the biggest thing is that we’ve got to do a better job of holding ourselves accountable.
“We have to understand that you win games because of the work you put in during the week.”
After Yankton took a 20-7 lead midway through the third quarter on a Gavin Fortner 20-yard field goal, the Bucks then turned the ball over on downs on its next two series.
Vermillion got to within 20-14 on a Charlie Ward 18-yard touchdown pass to Connor Saunders, and after the Tanagers stopped the Bucks for the second straight time, they pulled in front.
Suddenly, Vermillion (1-3) had all the momentum and looked like it could pull the upset.
“I won’t say this was a ‘trap game’ or anything or that we over-looked Vermillion, but we’ve got to play a lot better than this,” Muth said.
Ward had consecutive passes of 49 and 28 yards on Vermillion’s next series, and later scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point gave the Tanagers a 21-20 cushion.
The Bucks responded with a short drive that was capped off by a Thomas Wiener 2-yard touchdown run at the 4:34 mark. That pushed the visitors back in front 26-20.
On the second play of the next drive, Yankton senior linebacker Mason Ruzicka stepped in front of a short pass and returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown.
“We made an adjustment, and maybe it was a little late, but Mason made a really good play on that ball,” Muth said.
The Tanagers got the ball back, but five plays later, Yankton sophomore Cody Oswald intercepted a pass, and the Bucks were able to run out the clock. It was Oswald’s second interception of the game and fifth in the past two games.
The exciting finish was a cry from the opening six minutes of the game, when it looked like the Bucks might just run away with things.
They scored on the game’s first drive on a Trevor Fitzgerald 4-yard run, then Sam Kampshoff recovered a fumble and then Fitzgerald tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run.
At the 6:55 mark of the second quarter, the Bucks led 14-0.
Vermillion, however, put together a methodical 17-play drive, capped off by a Ward 38-yard touchdown pass to Saunders.
Yankton added a Trevor Paulsen 43-yard field goal on its next series and that was the way things stood into halftime: Bucks up 17-7.
It didn’t take long into the second half, though, for the Tanagers to make things interesting.
Unofficially, Ward completed 27-of-44 passes for 323 yards for Vermillion.
“Vermillion did a really nice job, when something was taken away, they’d find something else,” Muth said.
The Tanagers, he added, certainly gave the Bucks all they could handle.
“I want to tip my cap to Vermillion; that’s two years in a row they’ve played us really tough,” Muth said.
Unofficially, Yankton senior Corbin Sohler rushed for 102 yards on 29 carries, while senior quarterback Trevor Fitzgerald completed 9-of-16 passes for 118 yards, and also rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bucks return to Crane-Youngworth Field for a home game next Friday night against Mitchell.
YANKTON (4-0) 14 3 3 14 — 34
VERMILLION (1-3) 7 0 0 14 — 21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
YHS — Trevor Fitzgerald, 4-yard run (Gavin Fortner kick); 9:47
YHS — Fitzgerald, 5-yard run (Fortner kick); 6:55
VHS — Connor Saunders, 38-yard pass from Charlie Ward (Saunders kick); 0:00
Second Quarter
YHS — Trevor Paulsen, 43-yard field goal; 8:54
Third Quarter
YHS — Fortner, 20-yard field goal; 6:10
Fourth Quarter
VHS — Saunders, 18-yard pass from Ward (Saunders kick); 11:54
VHS — Ward, 1-yard run (Saunders kick); 6:23
YHS — Thomas Wiener, 2-yard run (conversion failed); 4:34
YHS — Mason Ruzicka, 42-yard interception return (conversion good); 3:41
