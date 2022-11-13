DELL RAPIDS — Yankton swept Dell Rapids in boys’ and girls’ bowling action on Thursday at Pinz in Dell Rapids.
In the girls’ match, Yankton scored a 34.5-15.5 decision to move to 2-0 on the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
DELL RAPIDS — Yankton swept Dell Rapids in boys’ and girls’ bowling action on Thursday at Pinz in Dell Rapids.
In the girls’ match, Yankton scored a 34.5-15.5 decision to move to 2-0 on the season.
Cadynce Bonzer rolled a 163 high game and 445 series, and Teighlor Karstens had a 185 high game and 441 series for Yankton. Avery Turner added a 142 high game and 422 series.
For Dell Rapids, Chrissa Sondergaard rolled a 131 high game and 378 series.
On the boys’ side, Yankton earned a 35-15 victory.
For the Bucks, Carter Teply rolled a 249 high game and 652 series to lead the way. Connar Becker had a 190 high game and 549 series, and Nate Myer had a 197 high game and 543 series for Yankton.
For Dell Rapids, Ashton Schaaf rolled a 235 high game and 565 series, and Noah Larson rolled a 236 high game and 521 series.
Yankton hosts Harrisburg-Tea on Nov. 18. Start time is 4 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
In JV boys’ action, Yankton remained undefeated with a 48.5-1.5 rout of the Quarriers.
For Yankton, Christian Weier rolled a 242 high game and 648 series to lead the way. Justin Stratman had a 167 high game and 476 series. Joseph Holan added a 181 high game and 467 series.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.