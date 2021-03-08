CHICAGO – South Dakota football dropped one spot to No. 21 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. The Yotes are in the top 25 for the second straight week after starting the season 1-1 against two top 10 opponents.
South Dakota is one of seven Missouri Valley Football Conference teams ranked in the top 25. The Yotes opened the season with two ranked opponents and have faced three straight ranked opponents dating back to last season’s victory over then-No. 5 South Dakota State. USD is 2-1 in those matchups with wins over SDSU and then-No. 7 Illinois State.
The Yotes entered the top 25 for the first time since the beginning of the 2018 campaign last week after opening the season with a 27-20 win over then-No. 7 Illinois State. This past week the Yotes competed with then-No. 4 North Dakota for most of the game but ultimately fell 21-10. USD has five top 10 wins in its last five-plus seasons.
South Dakota hosts Missouri State in the home opener on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. inside the newly renovated DakotaDome. Tickets for the home opener are on sale now.
