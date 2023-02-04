Competing against 16 other Class A opponents, the Yankton Bucks earned six top-eight finishes and placed 11th as a team in the Yankton Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Saturday at Yankton High School.

Pierre won the boys’ title with 250 points, 15 better than Watertown (235). West Central (211.5), Rapid City Stevens (158.5) and Tea Area (118.5) rounded out the first five.

