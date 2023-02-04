Competing against 16 other Class A opponents, the Yankton Bucks earned six top-eight finishes and placed 11th as a team in the Yankton Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Saturday at Yankton High School.
Pierre won the boys’ title with 250 points, 15 better than Watertown (235). West Central (211.5), Rapid City Stevens (158.5) and Tea Area (118.5) rounded out the first five.
Yankton finished with 70.5 points on the day.
“Overall we had a very good day,” said Yankton head coach Riley Smith. “This is the most we’ve placed in this tournament in a while. It’s a huge accomplishment.”
Yankton was led by 220-pounder Edly Amaro. The freshman won three straight matches, including a victory over a wrestler that had beaten him twice earlier in the season, to advance to the final.
“Edly had a really good tournament,” Smith said. “He’s got the ability, the talent, but sometimes he has to slow himself down. He wrestled a very smart match (against O’Gorman’s David Vazquez in the semifinals) and it paid off.”
Dylan Sloan went 4-2 on the day to finish fourth at 132 pounds.
“For Dylan, his placed doesn’t show how well he wrestled today,” Smith said. “Overall, Dylan outwrestled a lot of those kids. If he keeps working to clean things up, he’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”
Yankton also got eighth place finishes from Patrick Gurney (120), Shayce Platt (138), Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn (145) and Peyton Eustace (195).
“This isn’t an easy tournament,” Smith said. “If you get in the top eight, it’s an accomplishment.”
Yankton finishes the regular season at the Huron Invitational on Feb. 11.
“What we need to do in Huron is work to get ready for regions,” Smith said. “If we’re holding on not to lose seed points, we’re not going to get better. We need to open things up and get after it.”
Vermillion (43) and Dakota Valley (34) finished 14th and 15th in the 17-team field.
For Vermillion, Michael Roob (138) placed second, Rollie French (182) finished fourth and Carson Wunder (113) placed eighth.
Dakota Valley’s lone placewinner was Jackson Boonstra, who edged West Central’s Chandler Carda for the 145-pound championship.
Girls’ Tournament
The Yankton Gazelles scored 34 points to finish ninth in a 22-team girls’ field.
Pierre ran away with the team title, scoring 186 points to beat out Rapid City Stevens (130) and Spearfish (128). Brookings (110) and Watertown (79) rounded out the top five.
Yankton, which had three wrestlers in the field, put two wrestlers on the podium.
“We talked to both the boys and the girls about this,” Smith said. “With the size of this tournament, this is the closest thing you’re going to see to state before going to state.”
Senior Nevaeh Leonard lost in double-overtime to Roosevelt’s Ali Bissell in the 142-pound championship.
“You’d think it would have been a tough loss, but Nevaeh showed her maturity,” Smith said. “She leads by example in everything she does.”
Jaclyn Kyte placed fourth at 126 pounds.
“Jaclyn is getting to the point where she is going up against some older wrestlers,” Smith said of the eighth grader. “She’s working hard.”
The Yankton girls will head to Harrisburg on Feb. 11 for another tough tournament.
“Because state is based solely on seed points, we still have to wrestle to win,” Smith said. “But we can tweak some things based on who we see.”
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon was the top Class B team in the field, placing sixth with 67 points.
BHSA brought four wrestlers to Yankton, with Britney Rueb (120) and Peyton Hellman (126) each winning titles. Hadlee Kracht (113) placed seventh.
Dakota Valley scored 12 points and Andes Central-Dakota Christian finished with eight points on the day.
For Dakota Valley, Gracie Delgado (154) finished sixth and Kenzie Scott (113) finished eighth.
Abigail Svatos, the lone AC-DC wrestler, placed seventh at 154 pounds.
Putting On The Event
The Yankton Invitational was on the agenda as soon as Christmas Break was over, Smith said.
“With a tournament this size, it’s not just something that’s thrown together,” he said. “This took a month worth of planning. Each week we had to look at what we needed to do that week to get ready.”
With six mats of competition, it took volunteers to run each mat: scorers, spotters, tappers (to let officials know when time was running out) and clean-up crews, just to name a few.
The internet-based scoring system also needed laptops and reliable internet at each station, involving other school personnel to make sure those worked properly. It also relied on large monitors that served as scoreboards for each mat, and big-screen TVs that were used to display mat schedules.
Yankton also borrowed mats from the youth wrestling program, which will be used by the program as it hosts its home meet today (Sunday).
“There is so much help and support for this event,” Smith said. “It’s a huge tournament. A lot goes into it.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.