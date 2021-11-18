VOLLEYBALL
S.D. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 18-20 at Rapid City
NOTE: Times listed in Central
CLASS AA
First Round, Nov. 18
S.F. Washington def. Huron 25-27, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Brandon Valley def. Pierre 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-11
O’Gorman def. S.F. Lincoln 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
S.F. Roosevelt def. Harrisburg 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23
Consolation, Nov. 19
No. 8 Huron (14-11) vs. No. 5 Pierre (16-6), 1 p.m.
No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (19-12) vs. No. 6 Harrisburg (19-10), 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals, Nov. 19
No. 1 S.F. Washington (29-1) vs. No. 4 Brandon Valley (23-9), 7 p.m.
No. 2 O’Gorman (21-4) vs. No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (21-9), 8:45 p.m.
CLASS A
First Round, Nov. 18
S.F. Christian def. Parkston 25-6, 25-14, 25-18
Wagner def. Hill City 25-18, 25-21, 11-25, 26-24
Garretson def. Elkton-Lake Benton 23-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-8
Dakota Valley def. Hamlin 29-27, 25-21, 25-15
Consolation, Nov. 19
No. 8 Parkston (21-15) vs. No. 5 Hill City (26-7), 1 p.m.
No. 7 Elkton-Lake Benton (22-12) vs. No. 6 Hamlin (26-7), 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals, Nov. 19
No. 1 S.F. Christian (33-4) vs. No. 4 Wagner (28-6), 7 p.m.
No. 2 Garretson (28-1) vs. No. 3 Dakota Valley (27-8), 8:45 p.m.
CLASS B
First Round, Nov. 18
Platte-Geddes def. Burke 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 21-25, 16-14
Colman-Egan def. Chester Area 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-12
Warner def. Aberdeen Christian 25-15, 25-16, 25-18
Faulkton def. Arlington 25-22, 28-26, 22-25, 25-17
Consolation, Nov. 19
No. 8 Burke (29-9) vs. No. 4 Chester Area (26-6), 1 p.m.
No. 7 Aberdeen Christian (23-4) vs. No. 3 Arlington (30-6), 2:45 p.m.
Semifinals, Nov. 19
No. 1 Platte-Geddes (33-4) vs. No. 5 Colman-Egan (28-7), 7 p.m.
No. 2 Warner (31-5) vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area (29-6), 8:45 p.m.
