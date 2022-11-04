WYNOT, Neb. — The Wiley Ziegler Roadshow had its latest performance in Wynot.
In the Nebraska Class D2 football quarterfinals Friday night, the Bloomfield Bees (10-1) defeated the Wynot Blue Devils (9-2) 34-22 in a deceptively defensive showcase that saw the Bees’ Ziegler pick up four touchdowns.
Friday’s game saw the Blue Devils coming off a back-and-forth 34-28 victory over Twin Loup. Despite four Dylan Heine interceptions and trailing by as much as 10 late in the first half, Wynot overcame the Wolves behind Heine’s 23-40, 317-yard, three total touchdown performance.
Meanwhile, the Bees entered Friday night’s matchup coming off a back-and-forth 44-42 victory over Osceola.
The Bees and Blue Devils were also very familiar with each other during the regular season. Wynot handed Bloomfield its sole regular season loss, 44-30 in the teams’ final game of the season.
Friday night’s game looked like it would start off where the two teams left off at the end of the season.
Just 11 seconds into the game, the Bees’ Wiley Ziegler carried the ball 52 yards to put Bloomfield up 6-0.
But Wynot wouldn’t be deterred, marching down the field to respond on a 3-yard Carson Wieseler touchdown to put the Blue Devils up 8-6 with 6:37 left in the quarter.
And that would represent the last of the scoring until late in the second quarter. As the first quarter wound down, both defenses dug in, and despite fake punts and trading interceptions, both defenses proved tough to break through.
That was until 4:00 remaining in the first half when Bloomfield quarterback Braeden Guenther threw a 60-yard bomb to a wide-open Layne Warrior to put the Bees up 12-8, a score that would hold to the half.
Bloomfield head coach Matt Kuchar said he was happy with the performance.
“I can’t say enough about these kids,” he said. “I’m proud of each one of them.”
On turning the tables after their previous loss to Wynot, he said the team came in better prepared Friday night.
“We weren’t ready to go that first game,” he said. “People say it’s kind of cliché, but sometimes those losses are good things because it provided us a little focus to go, ‘Hey, we’re not invincible.’ The thing I love about that is we go and learn from our mistakes. You can see by the score we made the most of it.”
The third quarter of play was yet another back-and-forth effort, but as with the first half, it was back-and-forth between the defenses. No scoring was allowed in the quarter.
However, the Bees’ Ziegler would wake the crowd back up with a rushing touchdown with 9:21 in the fourth quarter, putting Bloomfield up 20-8.
Responding quickly, Wynot’s offense also awakened, taking the ball down field to cap the drive off with a 2-yard Carson Wieseler touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed, Wynot down 20-14 with 7:05 in the game.
On the ensuing drive, Bloomfield would bleed nearly five minutes off the clock before Ziegler capped the drive off with a 30-yard touchdown, Bees up 26-14 with 2:23 in the game.
A promising Wynot drive was thwarted by a Brock Jeannoutot interception, quickly followed by a 15-yard Ziegler touchdown, putting Bloomfield up 34-14.
A Colin Wieseler touchdown with 22 seconds to play would make the score 34-22, the eventual final.
Kuchar said the Bees will look to emphasize what’s been successful for them throughout the playoffs.
“We just need to keep doing our stuff and playing physical football,” he said. “We’ll go and celebrate tonight, get healed up a little bit and look at tape to see what we can go and improve on.”
Bloomfield will play at Hitchcock County next Friday, Nov. 11.
