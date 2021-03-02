SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior libero Lolo Weideman has been named the Summit League’s Defensive Player of the Week for the period ended March 1.
Weideman repeats as the league’s defensive player of the week, marking the third-straight defensive award for the Coyotes.
A native of Center Point, Iowa, Weideman moved into the libero role this season after spending her first two years as a defensive specialist in the Coyotes’ rotation. Weideman set new career highs for digs in a four-set match (26) and three-set match (17) this weekend.
“Lolo had another really good weekend!” said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. “Like last week, she got better as the weekend went on. She anchored us defensively in both matches, and made some really important plays for us when we needed it the most. The further we get into this season, the better she is getting which is exactly what we want to see!”
Weideman averaged 6.14 digs per set during the Coyotes’ pair of wins against in-state rival South Dakota State. She ranks fifth in the Summit for digs per set this season with 4.46.
South Dakota returns home to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center this weekend for a pair of games. The Coyotes host Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
