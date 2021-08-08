CLARK — Tyndall used a pair of big innings to roll past host Clark in the semifinals of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Clark.
Tyndall advances to the championship today (Sunday) against Canova. Clark faces Elkton for third.
Brady Bierema had two doubles and three RBI for Tyndall. Riley Rothschadl doubled and singled, scoring three times. Easton Mudder had two hits and two RBI. Logan Winckler had a double and three RBI. Landon Smith also doubled. Wesley Kaul and Cayden Hines each had a hit in the victory.
Collin Gaikowski, Lucas Kannegieter and Mitchell Larson each had a hit for Clark.
Mudder went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out five, for the win. Larson took the loss.
FH Hitmen 12, Scotland-Menno 2
CLARK — The F-H Hitmen scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to a 12-2 victory over Scotland-Menno on a consolation game in the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Clark.
The Hitmen advance to the fifth place game against Mount Vernon-Plankinton today (Sunday). Scotland-Menno was eliminated.
Layne Cotton tripled and doubled for F-H. Cade Schick and Paton Coyle each had two hits. Landon Wagner doubled, and Gunner Brueggeman, Alex Sorensen, August Kopecky and Dawson Hale each had a hit in the victory.
Jayce Walloch doubled for Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen, Zach Hotchkiss, Mason Reiner and Brandon Souhrada each had a hit for the Trappers.
Brueggeman struck out 10 in the five-inning contest for the win. A.J. Herrboldt took the loss, with Keppen striking out five in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
VFW Class A
Dakota Valley 6, West Central 4
MADISON — Dakota Valley built a 6-1 lead and held on for a 6-4 victory over West Central in the semifinals of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Madison.
Dakota Valley advances to face host Madison Black in the championship today (Sunday). West Central plays Wagner in the third place game.
Brendan Barnett went 3-for-4 for Dakota Valley. Beau Jones went 2-for-3 with a triple. Brayden Major doubled and singled. Isaac Bruns and Jackson Strawn each recorded a double. Jaxon Hennies, Ethan Anema, Beau Pollema and Garrett Anderson each had a hit.
Dalton Mudder doubled and singled for West Central. Derrick Renken also doubled. Dylan Sherard and Brayden Odegaard each had a hit.
Jake Pruchniak pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out nine, for the win. Andrew Zimmer took the loss.
Madison Black 10, Wagner 3
MADISON — Madison Black scored eight unanswered runs to claim a 10-3 victory over Wagner in semifinals of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Madison.
Madison advances to face Dakota Valley in the championship. Wagner will play West Central for third.
Joe Gors had two hits and two RBI, and Kadyn Gehrels and Lucas Mork each had two hits for Madison. Lucas Johnson and Jovi Wolf each doubled. Jarred Kennington, Jackson Lembcke, Sutton Bern and Mike Peters each recorded a hit in the victory.
Corbin Carda, Carter Cournoyer and Matt Link each had a hit for Wagner. Link also recordeded two RBI.
Wolf pitched 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out six, for the win. Joey Cournoyer took the loss.
Volga 13, Beresford 3
MADISON — Volga pounded out 13 hits to eliminate Beresford 13-3 in the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Madison.
Volga advances to face Dell Rapids in the fifth place game.
Dillen Sheeley doubled and singled, and Dawson Doyscher had two hits and four RBI for Volga. Connor Gross had two hits and four runs scored. Jack Opitz also had two hits. Jace Christensen had a double and three RBI. Caleb Murphy also doubled. Boden Schiller, Kyler Bezdichek and Christopher Moberg each had a hit in the effort.
Caden Winquist posted two hits for Beresford. Jake Goblirsch, Jack Erlandson, Dominic Von Egdom and Michael Schegrud each had a hit.
Garrett Bothe went the distance in the win. Erlandson took the loss.
B Junior Legion
Lake Norden 3, Elk Point 1
REDFIELD — Elk Point was eliminated from the South Dakota State American Legion Class B Junior Baseball Tournament with a 3-1 setback against Lake Norden on Saturday in Redfield.
George Jensen went 3-for-4 for Lake Norden. Kadyn Swenson doubled. Tyson Stevenson, Christian Rodriguez, Dawson Noem, Evan Stormo and Turner Stevenson each had a hit in the victory.
Conner Wendel, Hunter Geary, Evan Hailey and Ben Swatek each had a hit for Elk Point.
Noem went the distance in the win, striking out 12. Swatek took the loss, striking out 10 in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.