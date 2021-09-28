SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Cross Country Men’s Runner of the Week for the period ended Sept. 26.
Gemeda garners the honor for the third time this season and the fifth time in his career. He owns the fastest time in the Summit this fall with his clocking of 24:23.7 from the Woody Greeno Invitational.
Five Summit League cross country teams went head-to-head on Saturday at the 35th Roy Griak Invitational and Gemeda was the first finisher from the Summit across the finish line. He completed the 8,000-meter course in 25:24.4. It also marked the fourth-fastest time by a Coyote on the Les Bolstad course in the Division I era.
The Coyotes compete next at the Briar Cliff Invitational on Friday afternoon held at Adams Nature Center in North Sioux City.
