WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic survived six overtimes to claim a 71-69 victory over Auburn in the semifinals of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
The Trojans will face undefeated Wayne in the championship today (Thursday). Auburn will take on Pierce in the third place contest.
Jaxson Bernecker scored a game-high 25 points to lead Cedar Catholic (6-1). Tate Thoene posted 17 points and Andrew Jones added 10 points in the victory.
Marcus Hudson scored 19 points and Maverick Binder netted 18 points for Auburn. Skyler Roybal and Austin Lavigne each had 11 points in the effort.
CEDAR CATH. (6-1) 3 15 19 15 0 2 6 7 2 4 — 71
AUBURN (6-2) 12 8 14 16 0 2 6 7 2 2 — 69
Wayne 42, Pierce 22
WAYNE, Neb. — A stout Wayne defense held Pierce to 11 points in each half of a 42-22 victory over the Bluejays in the semifinals of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Wayne (9-0) will face Hartington Cedar Catholic in the championship today (Thursday). Pierce will face Auburn for third.
Tanner Walling led Wayne with 12 points. Sedjro Agoumba added eight points.
Ben Brahmer scored nine points to lead Pierce.
PIERCE (4-3) 8 3 9 2 — 22
WAYNE (9-0) 4 14 14 10 — 42
LCC 60, Homer 29
WAYNE, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge bounced back from an opening round setback to claim a 60-29 victory over Homer in consolation action in the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Dillon Olson, Jake Rath and Gibson Roberts each scored eight points for LCC (8-1), which had 11 players score in the contest. Rath also had a team-high seven rebounds.
Timmy Harris scored a game-high 13 points for Homer. No other Knight scored more than five points.
LCC will face Winnebago in the fifth place game today (Thursday). Homer will face Pender for seventh.
HOMER (2-6) 2 10 7 10 — 29
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (8-1) 16 19 16 9 — 60
Winnebago 71, Pender 59
WAYNE, Neb. — Winnebago built a 44-27 halftime lead on the way to a 71-59 victory over Pender in consolation action in the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Wednesday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Cordell Funmaker scored 21 points to lead Winnebago (5-4). Dyami Berridge scored 14 points and Zaiden Bernie added 11 points in the victory.
Caleb Trimble posted a game-high 26 points for Pender. Aiden Beckman added 11 points.
Winnebago will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the fifth place game today (Thursday). Pender draws Homer in the seventh place game.
PENDER (0-10) 13 14 18 14 — 59
WINNEBAGO (5-4) 17 27 14 13 — 71
Shootout On Elkhorn
Third: Ponca 55, Neligh-Oakdale 48
WISNER, Neb. — Dalton Lamprecht finished 4-of-5 from three-point range, scoring 22 points, to lead Ponca past Neligh-Oakdale 55-48 in the third place game of the Shootout on the Elkhorn basketball tournament, Wednesday in Wisner, Nebraska.
Taylor Korth finished with 15 points in the victory.
Talon Krebs led Neligh-Oakdale with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Ponca hosts Crofton on Jan. 4. Neligh-Oakdale travels to Plainview on Jan. 7.
NELIGH-OAKDALE (3-5) 17 12 9 10 — 48
PONCA (3-6) 9 16 19 11 — 55
Crofton Holiday Tourn.
Champ.: Wynot 62, WP-B 52
CROFTON, Neb. — Wynot won the Crofton Holiday Tournament with a 62-52 victory over West Point-Beemer on Wednesday.
Charlie Schroeder scored 17 points to lead Wynot. Jack Kuchta netted 15 points. Zack Foxhoven added 11 points.
Keegan Doggett led West Point-Beemer with a game-high 18 points. Miguel Perez scored 14 points. Noah Ernesti added 10 points.
Wynot, 9-0, travels to Pender on Monday. West Point-Beemer hosts Fort Calhoun on Jan. 4.
WYNOT (9-0) 16 15 20 11 — 62
WEST POINT-BEEMER (3-6) 12 8 21 11 — 52
Stanton Tourn.
Cons.: Hartington-New. 48, West Holt 46
STANTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle outscored West Holt 4-2 in the extra period to claim a 48-46 victory over the Huskies in the consolation game of the Stanton Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
Jake Peitz finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Hartington-Newcastle. Seth Pinkelman added eight points and six steals in the victory.
Jakeem Brown led West Holt with 11 points.
Hartington-Newcastle travels to Bloomfield on Jan. 4. West Holt hosts Summerland on Jan. 7.
HART.-NEW. (4-5) 8 12 10 14 4 — 48
WEST HOLT (3-5) 14 14 10 6 2 — 46
LHNE 69, Hart.-New. 36
STANTON, Neb. — Lutheran High Northeast downed Hartington-Newcastle 69-36 in the opening round of the Stanton Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Cort McKeown led LHNE with 26 points. Mason Petersen had 11 points and seven steals in the win.
Jake Peitz scored 16 points for Hartington-Newcastle. Seth Pinkelman added nine points and 10 rebounds.
HART.-NEW. 9 7 14 6 — 36
LHNE 22 17 14 16 — 69
Creighton Tourn.
Bloomfield 60, Boyd Co. 49
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Bloomfield had three players each score 16 points or more in a 60-49 victory over Boyd County in the opening round of the Creighton Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
Cody Bruegeman led Bloomfield with 18 points. Layne Warrior and Dalton Gieselman each scored 16 points for the Bees.
Ethan McBride led Boyd County with 17 points. Zac Rihanek added 14 points.
Bloomfield will play in the championship today (Thursday). Boyd County will play in the consolation game.
BOYD COUNTY (1-6) 11 7 7 24 — 49
BLOOMFIELD (3-4) 14 8 17 21 — 60
