VERMILLION — South Dakota head swimming and diving coach Jason Mahowald is pleased to announce the 2020-21 schedule featuring five meets inside the DakotaDome and three more at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls.
The DakotaDome Pool will host five meets this season starting with the Red vs. White meet (Sept. 26), and duals with Iowa Central Community College (Jan. 15) and South Dakota State (Jan. 23). The women’s squad will also host duals against Iowa State (Oct. 9) and Omaha (Jan. 16).
The Coyotes will host the USD Quad-Duals Nov. 6-7 and the Coyote Invitational (Jan. 29-30) while also competing in the Sioux Falls Invitational (Nov. 19-21) inside the Midco® Aquatic Center.
The first half of the season includes road trips to the St. Cloud Tri-Duals (Oct. 16-17) and the Kansas Tri-Duals (Oct. 23-24).
The Summit League Championships will be held on Feb. 17-20 at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota.
The postseason includes the NCAA Zone Diving Championships in Iowa City, Iowa, March 7-9 and the National Invitational Championships in Elkhart, Indiana, March 10-13. The women’s NCAA Championships are March 17-20 in Greensboro, North Carolina, while the men’s NCAA Championships are March 24-27 in Iowa City, Iowa.
