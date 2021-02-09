WAGNER — Parkston used three pins and five forfeits to claim a 48-32 victory over Wagner in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
Wyatt Anderson (113), Kolter Kramer (152) and Logan Heidinger (170) won by pin for Parkston.
For Wagner, Karstyn Lhotak (106) and Riley Roberts (145) won by pin, with Jhett Breen (120) winning by technical fall. Bradyn Lhotak (138) scored a decision victory for the Red Raiders.
PARKSTON 48, WAGNER 32: 106 — Karstyn Lhotak W pin. Gage Reichert 3:27; 113 — Wyatt Anderson P pin. Slaten Podzimek 0:39; 120 — Jhett Breen W tech. fall Carter Sommer 15-0 3:59; 126 — Kash Neugebauer P by forfeit; 132 — Porter Neugebauer P by forfeit; 138 — Bradyn Lhotak W dec. Landon Sudbeck 6-2; 145 — Riley Roberts W pin. Gabe Neugebauer 1:16; 152 — Kolter Kramer P pin. Gannon Knebel 3:17; 160 — Noah Mahoney P by forfeit; 170 — Logan Heidinger P pin. Tim Bouza 4:43; 182 — Nolan Dvorak W by forfeit; 195 — Bryce Neugebauer P by forfeit; 220 — Lane Johnson P by forfeit; 285 — Brennan Leines W by forfeit
EPJ Tri.
ELK POINT — Viborg-Hurley dropped a pair of duals to bigger programs in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Elk Point.
In a 76-6 Elk Point-Jefferson victory, Lucas Hueser (138), Skyler Swatek (145) and Grayson Jacobs (160) won by pin. Heavyweight Collin Graves scored a third period pin for Viborg-Hurley’s points.
In a 54-18 Dakota Valley victory, Zach Rosenkrans (145) and Jackson Boonstra (126) won by pin for the victorious Panthers. Wyatt Huber (138), George Johnson (160) and Graves (285) won by pin for the Cougars.
Elk Point-Jefferson and Viborg-Hurley did not match up in the event.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 76, VIBORG-HURLEY 6: 106 — Beau Schmitz EPJ by forfeit; 113 — Gunner Ewing EPJ by forfeit; 120 — Hayes Johnson EPJ maj. dec. Gage Skjonsberg 13-1; 126 — Keaton Gale EPJ by forfeit; 132 — Joseph Weis EPJ by forfeit; 138 — Lucas Hueser EPJ pin. Wyatt Huber 0:59; 145 — Skyler Swatek EPJ pin. Kaedon Maunu 1:17; 152 — Mason Marx EPJ by forfeit; 160 — Grayson Jacobs EPJ pin. George Johnson 2:28; 170 — Gavin Jacobs EPJ by forfeit; 182 — Noah McDermott EPJ by forfeit; 195 — Kade Hammitt EPJ by forfeit; 220 — Hunter Sharkey EPJ by forfeit; 285 — Collin Graves VH pin. Drake Peed 5:25
DAKOTA VALLEY 54, VIBORG-HURLEY 18: 106 — Open; 113 — Bennett Lukken DV by forfeit; 120 — Open; 126 — Jackson Boonstra DV pin. Gage Skjonsberg 0:34; 132 — Eston Monical DV by forfeit; 138 — Wyatt Huber VH pin. Latrell Watson 1:54; 145 — Zach Rosenkrans DV pin. Kaedon Maunu 4:35; 152 — Lake Kistner DV by forfeit; 160 — George Johnson VH pin. Noah Preston 2:55; 170 — Kobby Addo DV by forfeit; 182 — Brodey Ballinger DV by forfeit; 195 — Isaiah Hoffman DV by forfeit; 220 — Samson Do DV by forfeit; 285 — Collin Graves VH pin. Alex Reinhardt 0:56
