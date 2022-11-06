SIOUX FALLS — Kade Stearns scored a career-high 22 points and Tash Lunday matched his career high with 21 points as the Mount Marty men’s basketball team downed Valley City State 89-82 in the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Stearns scored all 22 of his points in the first half, breaking the career mark he set in the Lancers’ season opener by one point. Lunday matched the 21 points he scored in Saturday’s victory over Presentation and posted a double-double by recording 10 rebounds.

