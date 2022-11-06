SIOUX FALLS — Kade Stearns scored a career-high 22 points and Tash Lunday matched his career high with 21 points as the Mount Marty men’s basketball team downed Valley City State 89-82 in the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Stearns scored all 22 of his points in the first half, breaking the career mark he set in the Lancers’ season opener by one point. Lunday matched the 21 points he scored in Saturday’s victory over Presentation and posted a double-double by recording 10 rebounds.
Also for MMU (3-1), Josh Arlt hit four three-pointers to finish with 14 points. Lincoln Jordre had 11 points. Matthew Becker scored nine points off the bench, and Cole Bowen finished with 11 assists, nine rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Joseph Owens scored 23 points to lead Valley City State. Daevonte’ Munson finished with 18 points. Duoth Gach added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Mount Marty takes on Dakota State on Tuesday. Start time is 7:45 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Josh Arlt 4-7 2-2 14, Kade Stearns 8-13 1-1 22, Cole Bowen 2-7 4-7 8, Tash Lunday 6-13 8-10 21, Lincoln Jordre 4-8 3-5 11, Caden Casey 1-1 0-0 2, Tristan Furgeson 1-2 0-0 2, Dayvon Botts 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 3-6 2-2 9. TOTALS: 29-58 20-27 89.
Edmon Paul Oyet 3-7 0-0 8, Cayden Rickard 2-11 0-0 4, Duoth Gach 5-14 0-0 12, Daevonte’ Munson 6-11 4-6 18, Joseph Owens 9-13 5-7 23, Hunter Sand 1-5 0-0 3, Tate Hebrink 1-3 0-0 3, Duke Carey 3-7 0-0 7, Hunter Lyman 1-1 2-2 4. TOTALS: 31-72 11-15 82.
At the half: MMU 53-50. Three-Pointers: MM 11-27 (Stearns 5-10, Arlt 4-7, Lunday 1-3, Becker 1-4, Bowen 0-2, Botts 0-1), VCS 9-33 (Oyet 2-5, Gach 2-8, Munson 2-3, Sand 1-5, Hebrink 1-3, Carey 1-4, Rickard 0-4, Owens 0-1). Rebounds: VCS 41 (Gach 8), MM 34 (Lunday 10). Assists: MM 22 (Bowen 11), VCS 11 (Rickard 4). Steals: VCS 7 (Rickard 4), MMU 6 (Bowen 3). Blocked Shots: MM 2, VCS 1. Personal Fouls: VCS 23, MM 14. Fouled Out: Owens. Turnovers: MM 16, VCS 15.
Saturday, MMU 90, Presentation 76
SIOUX FALLS — Mount Marty outscored Presentation 56-40 in the second half to pull away to a 90-76 victory over the Saints in the NAIA Pentagon Classic on Saturday.
Tash Lunday finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for Mount Marty (2-1). Josh Arlt scored a career-high 19 points, hitting 5-of-8 from three-point range. Cole Bowen finished with a double-double, posting 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Caden Casey added 11 points off the bench in the victory.
Travez Nyx led Presentation (1-2) with 27 points and four assists. Isaiah Cabrera posted 14 points. Bryant Jefferson and Isaac Sumption each scored 11 points in the effort.
Travez Nyx 10-18 3-4 27, Bryant Jefferson 5-7 1-2 11, Kobe Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Brandon Doss 1-7 1-3 3, DeMarius Bonds 0-5 2-2 2, Isaiah Cabrera 2-9 9-11 14, Isaac Sumption 4-4 1-1 11, Jeremiah Gilyard 1-9 0-0 3, Jackson Becker 0-0 2-2 2, Jasper Gibson 0-0 0-0 0, Maximo Guillermo 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-64 19-25 76.
Tash Lunday 7-12 7-8 21, Arlt 6-9 2-2 19, Cole Bowen 6-11 5-5 17, Lincoln Jordre 3-4 1-2 7, Kade Stearns 2-9 0-0 5, Caden Casey 4-6 1-1 11, Tristan Furgeson 2-4 2-2 6, Dayvon Botts 0-1 2-2 2, Matthew Becker 0-0 2-2 2, Chase Altenburg 0-0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 30-56 22-26 90.
At the half: PC 36-34. Three-Pointers: PC 9-33 (Nyx 4-9, Sumption 2-2, Jackson 1-3, Cabrera 1-6, Gilyard 1-7, Doss 0-4, Bonds 0-2), MM 8-23 (Arlt 5-8, Casey 2-4, Stearns 1-5, Lunday 0-3, Bowen 0-2, Furgeson 0-1). Rebounds: MM 47 (Bowen 12), PC 22 (Gilyard 4). Blocked Shots: MM 2 (Bowen 2), PC 1 (Guillermo). Steals: PC 8 (Doss 4), MM 2 (Lunday, Bowen). Assists: MM 18 (Bowen 6), PC 8 (Nyx 4). Personal Fouls: MM 24, PC 22. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MM 19, PC 10.
