PIERRE — A number of area winter fine arts and athletic activities programs were recognized by the South Dakota High School Activities Association with the “Academic Achievement Team Award” for the winter 2019-20 season.
All varsity fine arts groups and athletic teams that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the honor. A total of 503 programs were honored statewide.
Here is the list of area programs honored:
YANKTON: Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group, Band Solo-Ensemble Group, Boys’ Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys’ Basketball Team, Girls’ Basketball Cheerleaders, All-State Band, One-Act Play, Girls’ Basketball Team, Visual Arts Team, Gymnastics Team, Debate & Individual Events, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
BON HOMME: One-Act Play, Gymnastics Team, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
CENTERVILLE: Girls’ Basketball Team, One-Act Play
DAKOTA VALLEY: Girls’ Basketball Team, Debate & Individual Events, Band Solo-Ensemble Group, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group, Wrestling Team, One-Act Play, All-State Band, Boys’ Basketball Team
FREEMAN: Girls’ Basketball Team
FREEMAN ACADEMY: Girls’ Basketball Team, Boys’ Basketball Team
GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Band Solo-Ensemble Group, Boys’ Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys’ Basketball Team, Girls’ Basketball Team
IRENE-WAKONDA: All-State Band, Girls’ Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys’ Basketball Cheerleaders, One-Act Play, Girls’ Basketball Team
MARION: Wrestling Team, Girls’ Basketball Team, Boys’ Basketball Team
MENNO: One-Act Play, Boys’ Basketball Team, Boys’ Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls’ Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls’ Basketball Team
PARKER: Wrestling Team, Girls’ Basketball Team, Boys’ Basketball Team
SCOTLAND: Band Solo-Ensemble Group, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group, Boys’ Basketball Team, Girls’ Basketball Team, Wrestling Team
VERMILLION: One-Act Play, Debate & Individual Events, Girls’ Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys’ Basketball Cheerleaders, All-State Band, Girls’ Basketball Team, Boys’ Basketball Team, Gymnastics Team
VIBORG-HURLEY: Boys’ Basketball Team, Boys’ Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls’ Basketball Team, One-Act Play
WAGNER: Gymnastics Team, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group, Boys’ Basketball Team, Girls’ Basketball Team, Wrestling Cheerleaders, Wrestling Team, Girls’ Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys’ Basketball Cheerleaders
