The 2021 Yankton Bucks baseball program was young and inexperienced, but returning a majority of that team means this season’s Yankton baseball team has higher hopes.
Yankton returns over 70% of their innings pitched and eight of the nine regular starters from last season, a year in which the Bucks went 6-23 overall.
“We had a lot of sophomores last year,” Yankton head coach Drew Lawrence said. “They had a lot of talent and they just hadn’t played at this level yet. So they struggled a little bit…. So as far as expectations, they are different this year.”
The Bucks haven’t had too many opportunities to get a look at live pitching due to field availability, but Lawrence is confident the team will be able to adjust at the plate in due time.
“One of the things that we’re going to be a little shaky on is at the plate,” Lawrence said. “We’ll probably struggle a little bit, the first couple games just like everyone else probably will in the state.”
But Lawrence is confident that once the team gets back into the groove of seeing live pitching, they will adjust. Having the group win over 20 games during Legion over the summer helped the team grow, and he said a lot of kids have put in the off-season work in preparation for this season.
“A lot of these guys have not only grown getting a year older., but they’ve also put in a lot of time in the weight room,” Lawrence said. “Which you can take you can really tell, so they spent this off-season working.”
The Bucks were scheduled to start their regular season today (Thursday), but due to expected weather conditions, the doubleheader was postponed to April 22. The Bucks will instead start their season Saturday against Brookings at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
If the Bucks are going to get back to having success on the field, they will be looking to their pitching and defense. With over 70% of their pitching from a year ago returning, the Bucks are looking to use that experience to their advantage.
“Whenever we’ve been successful, it’s usually at the at the starting pitcher position,” Lawrence said. “We have a lot of good starting pitching, a lot of guys that can throw strikes. We have a lot of pitchers overall. But in order for us to be successful, we really have to be able to get outs without giving extra outs, so pitching and defense is always going to be our key.”
Among those returning on the mound for Yankton are Drew Ryken, Connor Teichroew and Samuel Kampshoff. Kampshoff is a senior, while the other two are coming off successful sophomore campaigns and are look to build for their junior seasons. Lawrence believes he has seven or so more arms he could use as well.
The defense, especially in the infield, is going to be a factor as well. Ryken, Joe Gokie and Lucas Kampshoff are traditionally shortstops, but can be moved to other positions and still be strong defenders. Jace McCorkell also returns behind the plate as the team’s catcher. The backstop for the Bucks was the primary catcher last season as well.
Lawrence said that success isn’t going to be measured with a specific number of wins and losses, but he believes his team will be competitive in most games, and that will show the improvement the Bucks are looking to have.
“We’re going to be in most of our games,” Lawrence said. “We’re going to try to find a way to win those, but as far as what I look for in goals and improvement, you can already see it on the practice field. When we’re practicing, we’re much cleaner and these guys are more confident.
“It’s not a record per se, it’s an overall belief that we’re going to go out there and compete against bigger schools.”
2022 Season Schedule
4/2 vs .Brookings DH, 3 p.m.
4/4 vs. O’Gorman DH, 5 p.m.
4/9 at Huron DH, 1 p.m.
4/11 vs. Jefferson DH, 5 p.m.
4/18 vs. Lincoln DH, 1 p.m.
4/22 vs. Harrisburg DH, 5 p.m.
4/25 vs. Washington DH, 5 p.m.
4/30 at Jefferson 11 a.m.
4/30 at O’Gorman 1 p.m.
5/2 vs. Roosevelt DH, 5 p.m.
5/6 vs. Brandon Val. DH, 5 p.m.
5/8 vs. R.C. Central DH, 11 a.m.
5/10 at Roosevelt DH, 5 p.m.
5/13 at Mitchell DH, 6 p.m.
5/17 at Lincoln 5 p.m.
5/17 at Washington 7 p.m.
5/21 Class A Regions TBD
5/28 State A Tourn. (SF) TBD
