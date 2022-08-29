MITCHELL — The Andes Central-Dakota Christian girls put two runners in the top six at the Mitchell Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday at Wild Oak Golf Course.
Chamberlain claimed the first four spots, led by Kinsey Evans. Evans finished the 4,000-meter course in 15:50.22, beating out teammate Allison Hough (16:29.75).
AC-DC was led by Lexi Schoenfelder (17:49.59) and Anna DeHaan (17:52.03), who finished fifth and sixth. The Thunder’s Eilie DeHaan also broke the top 20, finishing 17th in 19:42.38.
Miller’s Pierce Baumberger (13:58.43) and Alex Schumacher (14:04.50) finished 1-2 in the 4,000-meter varsity boys’ race. Northwestern’s Lincoln Woodring (14:35.06) was third.
Avon’s Tyler Tjeerdsma was the top area finisher, placing ninth in 15:32.06. Wagner’s Lael Young (15:48.21) was 13th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.