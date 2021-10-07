MENNO — Another Larson on the Gayville-Volin volleyball team reached a milestone, as Keeley Larson reached 2,000 assists for her career as the Raiders swept Menno 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 in a match played in Menno.
Molly Larson led Gayville-Volin with 20 kills and 24 digs, while Jadyn Hubbard had 14 kills and 11 digs. Maia Achen added nine kills and three ace serves, while Keeley Larson recorded 41 set assists and Taylor Hoxeng had 16 digs.
For Menno, Josephine Stokes had five kills and two blocks, Bridget Vaith had four kills and three blocks, Grace Nusz posted nine set assists and 10 digs, and Madelyn Kludt led the defense with 16 digs.
Next Tuesday, Gayville-Volin (18-5) will host Canton and Menno will host Hanson.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (18-5) 25 25 25
MENNO (7-9) 17 21 16
LCC Tri.
Bloomfield 2, Hartington-New. 0
LAUREL, Neb. — Bloomfield swept Hartington-Newcastle 25-21, 25-19 as part of Thursday night’s Laurel-Concord-Coleridge volleyball triangular in Laurel, Nebraska.
No stats were reported for Bloomfield.
Hartington-Newcastle got six kills from Erin Folkers, five kills and eight digs from Erin Meisenheimer, 15 set assists from Olivia Grutsch and 18 digs from Mani Lange.
LCC 2, Hartington-New. 0
LAUREL, Neb. — Hometown Laurel-Concord-Coleridge defeated Hartington-Newcastle a 25-12, 25-11 defeat in Thursday’s triangular in Laurel, Nebraska.
No stats were reported for LCC.
For Hartington-Newcastle, Maya Knutson and Erin Meisenheimer each had two ace serves, while Olivia Grutsch had six digs.
Other Matches
Viborg-Hurley 3, S.F. Lutheran 0
VIBORG — Coral Mason’s big night with 20 kills and 27 digs helped Viborg-Hurley sweep Sioux Falls Lutheran 25-21, 25-17, 25-14 in volleyball action Thursday night in Viborg.
Estelle Lee added four kills, 19 digs and four ace serves for Viborg-Hurley (5-11), while Delana Mach had four kills and two blocks. Matayla Vanorsdel led the attack with 27 set assists, while Charley Nelson had 26 digs.
For Sioux Falls Lutheran, Emma Stubkjaer had 15 kills and Sophie Stubkjaer notched 18 set assists.
Viborg-Hurley hosts Scotland next Monday in Viborg.
S.F. LUTHERAN 21 17 14
VIBORG-HURLEY (5-11) 25 25 25
Centerville 3, Scotland 0
SCOTLAND — A balanced attack enabled Centerville to upend Scotland 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 in a volleyball match Thursday night in Scotland.
Macey Hostetler led Centerville with nine kills to go along with 17 digs, while Mya Bendt had seven kills and 19 digs. Bailey Hansen added four kills and 22 digs, Lillie Eide had 16 digs and Mackenzie Meyer added 15 digs.
For Scotland, Delanie VanDriel posted 12 kills and two ace serves, Trinity Bietz had five kills and nine ace serves, while Rylee Conrad tallied 23 set assists, six digs and three aces.
CENTERVILLE 25 25 25
SCOTLAND 14 16 17
Dakota Valley 3, Madison 1
MADISON — Jorja Van Den Hul recorded 20 kills and Logan Miller notched 51 set assists to guide Dakota Valley past Madison 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 in a Class A volleyball showdown Thursday night in Madison.
Sophie Tuttle added 12 kills for Dakota Valley (16-4), while Kate VanRooyan anchored the defense with 36 digs and Reagan VanRooyan added 21 digs.
Madison (11-6) got 21 kills and eight blocks from Audrey Nelson, and 28 set assists from Kylie Krusemark.
DAKOTA VALLEY (16-4) 17 25 25 25
MADISON (11-6) 25 20 22 19
EPJ 3, Tri-Valley 1
COLTON — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies defeated Tri-Valley 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15 in a volleyball showdown Thursday night in Colton.
Bentlee Kollbaum led EPJ with eight kills, while Alyssa Chytka paced the defense with 30 digs. Sophia Giorgio recorded 22 set assists and Danica Torrez added seven kills.
Tri-Valley got 10 kills from Erica Bicknase and 15 digs from Ally Haga.
ELK POINT-JEFF. 25 21 25 25
TRI-VALLEY 22 25 22 15
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Avon 0
EMERY — Julia Weber’s 18 kills helped keep Bridgewater-Emery perfect on the season as the Huskies swept Avon 25-13, 25-12, 25-8 on Thursday night in Emery.
Weber also tallied 14 digs and four ace serves, while Kaitlyn Roskens had 16 set assists and Cara Meyer had 17 digs. Bridgewater-Emery (17-0) also got 11 set assists from Casey Meyer.
For Avon (15-7), Tiffany Pelton had eight kills and 11 digs, McKenna Kocmich had 11 digs, Courtney Sees posted five kills and 11 digs, Reese Powers contributed 18 set assists and Sam Brodeen had 11 digs.
Avon will visit Centerville on Oct. 14.
AVON (15-7) 13 12 8
BRIDGE.-WATER (17-0) 25 25 25
Platte-Geddes 3, Gregory 0
GREGORY — Paced by Karly VanDerWerff’s 13 kills, three blocks and 19 digs, Platte-Geddes swept Gregory 25-8, 25-15, 26-24 in volleyball action Thursday night in Gregory.
Regan Hoffman added 10 kills, three ace serves and 17 digs in the victory, while Cadence Van Zee had eight kills and 12 digs. Avery DeVries keyed the offensive attack with 28 digs.
In the loss for Gregory, Brooklynn Kenzy had 10 kills and 10 digs, while Mya Determan had six kills and Gracie Kenzy posted 11 digs.
Platte-Geddes, now 19-4, will host Miller next Tuesday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (19-4) 25 25 26
GREGORY 8 15 24
SCW 3, TDA 0
WOONSOCKET — Sanborn Central-Woonsocket swept Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 in volleyball action Thursday night in Woonsocket.
No stats were reported for SCW.
For TDA, Morgan Gemar had 15 set assists and four digs, while Gracey Schatz and Jordan Ziebart both tallied six kills. Faith Goehring recorded 14 digs. The Nighthawks visit Scotland on Oct. 14.
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. 14 21 20
SANBORN C.-WOON. 25 25 25
