It was Yankton Bucks sophomore Lance Dannenbring’s first game of the season, when he found himself one-on-one with the Brookings keeper late in the Bucks playoff opener.
Yankton was looking to break a scoreless tie with just over ten minutes remaining in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs, and they needed someone to take a penalty kick.
“Lance has been injured all season but has worked extremely hard to get back to playing,” said Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring. “When it came to decide who was going to take the kick, I left it up to the guys. They said, ‘Lance, you are taking this kick.’”
The young buck stepped up and blasted a low liner past the outstretched arms of Brookings Bobcat keeper Nithin Perrumal, breaking the tie and opening the scoring.
Yankton, the three seed in the Class AA playoffs, would go on to defeat 11th-seeded Brookings Bobcats by a final of 3-0. The match marked the eighth straight shutout for the Yankton Bucks.
“I thought we came out flat right away,” said Dave Dannenbring. “We started to rotate some new guys in moving people around trying to get things going.”
The first half featured stout defense from both squads. Each team traded a few attacks over the course of the half but nothing mounted for either club offensively. Yankton was able to control the pace at half’s end with three shots on goal in the last two minutes of play.
”In the second half, I thought we really started to communicate better. It really made a difference in the way we attacked and the way we played defense,” said Dave Dannenbring.
The match remained tied all the way utl the 10:24 mark in the second half. The Bucks then capitalized on the penalty kick from Dannenbring after a Brookings handball violation on a Yankton corner kick.
It didn’t take long for Yankton to add to their lead. With 8:11 to go, Zach Hebda found a streaking Ethan Yasat, who tallied the goal. Yasat’s score and Hebda’s assist would put the contest out of reach.
For good measure, the Bucks added a goal with :12 seconds remaining. Yankton’s Gage Becker assisted a Braylen Bietz goal, cementing a first-round playoff victory for the Bucks.
Yankton goalkeeper Zachery Loest came up with some key saves for Yankton to help preserve the victory and shutout streak.
“Eight straight shutouts is pretty special for a goalkeeper,” said Dave Dannenbring. “He made a few key saves tonight that were huge for us.”
Yankton advances to 12-1-1 on the season and will play host Rapid City Central (3-6-4). The Cobblers upset Spearfish 1-1 (5-3 shootout) in the opening round.
“Every team we face now is going to be faster and tougher,” said Dave Dannenbring. “We have to take some of the emotion out of it and take care of business.”
