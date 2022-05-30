RENNER — Yankton split a season-opening American Legion Juniors baseball doubleheader with Renner on Friday.
In the opener, Sean Turner struck out seven over six shutout innings in a 5-0 Yankton victory.
Tyson Prouty went 3-for-4 with a double, and Matthew Sheldon had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Owen Wishon, Hunter Teichroew, Josh Sheldon, Keenan Wagner, Easton Nelson and Chase Howe each had a hit in the victory.
Renner bounced back to take the nightcap 11-2.
Cayden Wavrunek had the lone Yankton hit.
Teichroew took the loss, with Josh Sheldon striking out five in two innings of shutout relief.
Yankton hosts Brandon Valley today (Tuesday) at 11 a.m.
Legion: Col. Lakeview 12, Hartington 2
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Columbus Lakeview got the bats going late, scoring a combined nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to claim a 12-2 victory over Hartington in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Four different players had one hit each for Hartington.
Jude Crie took the loss.
Hartington hosts Battle Creek on Wednesday.
Juniors: Col. Lakeview 10, Hartington 8
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Columbus Lakeview outlasted Hartington 10-8 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday.
Breiton Whitmire had two hits and Weston Heine doubled for Hartington. Keyton Arens, Tyan Baller and Brayden Urwiler each had a hit in the effort.
Hartington hosts Battle Creek on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.