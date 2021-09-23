CROFTON, Neb. — Hartington’s Carson Noecker and Crofton’s Jordyn Arens earned individual honors at the Crofton Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Lakeview Golf Course near Crofton, Nebraska.
Noecker won the 5,000-meter boys’ race in 15:33.38, well ahead of Mesuidi Ejerso (17:05.96) of South Sioux City. Homer’s Grant Lander (17:31.13), Wayne’s Jesus Zavala (18:00.34), Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond (18:05.98) and Bloomfield-Wausa’s Addison Smith (18:06.50) rounded out the top six.
Norfolk Catholic won the boys’ title, 28 to 39 over South Sioux City. Hartington (67), Wayne (81) and Osmond (88) rounded out the top five. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (102) was seventh, with Crofton (140) eighth, Randolph (198) 10th and Niobrara-Verdigre (218) 12th.
Arens won the 5,000-meter girls’ race in 20:03.24, over a minute ahead of Bloomfield-Wausa’s Darla Nelson (21:24.39). Hartington’s Jessica Opfer (21:47.10) was third, followed by Wayne’s Kyla Krusemark (22:01.06), Jala Krusemark (22:34.64) and Laura Hasemann (22:57.81).
Wayne won the girls’ team title, 27 to 43 over South Sioux City. Crofton (48) was third, with Bloomfield-Wausa (61) fourth, Hartington (64) fifth and Niobrara-Verdigre (116) seventh.
