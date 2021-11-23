VERMILLION — South Dakota fifth-year junior Abby Ripperda and third-year sophomore Charlie Babcock have been named to the Summit League Cross Country Academic All-Summit teams.
Ripperda, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, garners academic all-Summit honors for the second time of her career. She previously made the academic team in 2019. Ripperda earned a spot on the league’s second team with an eighth-place finish in 21:56.14 (6,000m) at the league championships. She finished as USD’s front runner at both the Summit League Championships and the Augustana Twilight. Ripperda is enrolled in her first semester of physical therapy school. She graduated with a 3.84 grade-point average for her bachelor’s of medical biology.
Babcock, hailing from Forest Lake, Minnesota, makes his first career academic all-Summit team. Babcock was all-Summit second team with a 13th-place finish at the Summit League Championships in 25:30.38 (8,000m). He finished as USD’s second runner for the first six meets of the season and led the team at the NCAA Midwest Regional meet. Babcock owns a 3.97 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
