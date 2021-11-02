NEW ULM, Minn. — Mount Marty took control in the second half to claim an 81-67 victory over Martin Luther in men’s basketball action on Tuesday.
The game counted as an exhibition for Martin Luther.
Elijah Pappas scored 17 points on 5-of-10 from three-point range and added five assists to lead MMU (3-1). Tyrell Harper finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. Kade Stearns also scored 12 points, going 4-of-8 from three-point range. Nick Coleman netted 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Matthew Becker added nine points in the victory.
Jack Heichelbech led Martin Luther with 16 points. Micah Kieselhorst netted 14 points. Ezra Blumer added 11 points.
Mount Marty now prepares for the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Saturday and Sunday in Sioux Falls. The Lancers will face Valley City State on Saturday and Presentation on Sunday.
MOUNT MARTY (3-1)
Elijah Pappas 5-12 2-2 17, Tyrell Harper 6-13 0-0 12, Kade Stearns 4-8 -0 12, Nick Coleman 5-6 1-2 11, Matthew Becker 3-5 2-3 9, Josh Arlt 2-3 1-2 6, Lincoln Jordre 2-2 1-2 5, Hunter Kotrous 1-1 3-4 5, Gio Diaz 1-2 0-0 2, Allen Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Dayvon Botts 0-1 0-0 0, Kuol Chol 0-1 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Chase Altenburg 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-57 10-15 81.
MARTIN LUTHER
Jack Heichelbech 8-15 0-0 16, Micah Kieselhorst 6-12 1-2 14, Ezra Blumer 4-9 3-7 11, Joseph Hirsch 2-5 1-2 5, Nathan Miller 1-4 2-2 5, Seth Veers 2-5 0-0 4, Isaiah Loersch 2-2 0-0 4, Austin Hanel 1-1 1-2 3, Paul Frick 1-4 0-0 2, Nicholas Schroeder 0-2 2-2 2, Nathan Spaude 0-1 1-2 1, Clay Hirsch 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Fix 0-2 0-2 0, Elijah Schoof 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 27-62 11-21 67.
At the half: 37-37. Three-Pointers: MMU 11-27 (Pappas 5-10, Stearns 4-8, Arlt 1-2, Becker 1-3, Harper 0-2, Wilson 0-1, Larson 0-1), MLC 2-10 (Kieselhorst 1-3, Miller 1-2, Blumer 0-3, J. Hirsch 0-1, Heichelbech 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 38 (Harper 11), MLC 33 (Blumer 5, J. Hirsch 5). Assists: MMU 16 (Pappas 5), MLC 13 (Frick 4). Steals: MLC 8 (Miller 2, J. Hirsch 2), MMU 5 (5 with 1). Blocked Shots: MMU 5 (Harper 4), MLC 1. Personal Fouls: MMU 23, MLC 20. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 21, MLC 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.