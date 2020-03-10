SIOUX FALLS — A furious fourth quarter comeback falls just short for Vermillion, as the Tanagers fall to the Dell Rapids Quarriers 52-45 in the Class A boys basketball SoDak16 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls Tuesday night.
The Tanagers trailed Dell Rapids 42-28 with seven minutes to play. Three and a half minutes later the Tanagers were within one point at 44-43. Then a new problem arose for Vermillion, foul trouble. In the final two minutes Vermillion had two players foul out and a third playing with four fouls.
“Sam, our captian, fouls out, Jakob Dobney finally turned in on late in the game, but he is in foul trouble, and he fouls out,” Tanagers head coach Jay Drake said. “Then Dillon Gestring, our leading scorer and rebounder, was in foul trouble. We had to adjust a little bit and yet at that point, kind of fly around and try to make things happen anyway.”
The opposite happened to Dell Rapids. The Quarriers had multiple players with two fouls in the opening quarter. At the half, three Quarriers had two fouls and two Tanagers were in the same situation.
Vermillion struggled shooting early on, hitting 7-of-26 shots in the first half. The Quarriers found better success from the field, shooting 47.8% from the field in the first 16 minutes. Dell Rapids led 28-20 at the intermission.
The second half showed more struggles for the Tanagers. For the final 4:09 of the third quarter, Vermillion didn’t score a point. On the flip side, Dell Rapids struggled to score in the final four minutes as well, managing a three-pointer and a pair of free throws.
After falling behind by 14 in the fourth quarter, Jakob Dobney sparked a run for Vermillion to nearly tie the game. A basket by Drew Van Regenmorter extended the Quarrier lead to the with three minutes to play.
“Sometimes you just have to see the basketball go through the net,” Drake said. “We got a couple big buckets there early in the fourth quarter, and were able to get the crowd going a little bit. For a while there we got nothing and that’s on us. We’re not giving them something to cheer about.”
Vermillion went cold shooting again, not making a shot for the final three and a half minutes. Dell Rapids connected on free throws to slowly grow the lead. With 29.5 seconds to play Noah Gilbertson went to the free throw line for two shots. He connected on the first, but missed the second. Vermillion grabbed an offensive rebound but the putback attempt was blocked and that spelled the end for Vermillion.
Van Regenmorter tallied 13 points and nine rebounds for Dell Rapids. Landon Ruesink came off the bench to score 12 points. Colin Rentz added 11 points.
Gilbertson led Vermillion with 11 points. Dobney contributed nine points.
Vermillion shot 28.8% from the field (15-for-52) for the game, compared to 44.7% (17-for-38) for Dell Rapids.
“At the beginning of the night, if we have them at 52, then we have a chance,” Drake said. “If you said we were going to shoot 28%, we’re in trouble.”
The Tanagers fall one game short of the Class A Boys State tournament. Dell Rapids advances to the State Tournament in Rapid City March 19-21.
