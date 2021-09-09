MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles continued their dominance of the upper flights with a 7-2 victory over Huron in girls’ tennis action on Thursday in Mitchell.
The match, originally scheduled for Aug. 28 in Brookings, was played in Mitchell to allow shorter travel time for both squads.
Yankton scored wins in the top five flights of singles and the top two flights of doubles in the victory. Maggie Schaefer, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon each won in both singles and doubles. Frannie Kouri also scored a singles victory for the Gazelles.
Yankton, 11-2, travels to Sioux Falls on Saturday for a triangular with Roosevelt and Aberdeen Roncalli. Due to another change, the schedule for the triangular is back to its original format, with Yankton facing Roosevelt at 9 a.m. and Roncalli at 11 a.m. Roosevelt will play Roncalli at 1 p.m.
YANKTON 7, HURON 2
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. AnneClaire Rubish 10-4; Nora Krajewski Y def. Elizabeth Heinen 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Bianca Medina 10-2; Frannie Kouri Y def. Madeline Kleinsasser 10-3; Addison Gordon Y def. Say Ma 10-4; Ann Hoek H def. Paige Mitzel 10-3
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Schaefer Y def. Rubish-Heinen 10-0; Gordon-S. Krajewski Y def. Medina-Kleinsasser 10-2; Ma-Hoek H def. Marsh-Kouri 10-8
