The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is longtime South Dakota radio personality Mike Henrickson. Henrickson is co-host of “Calling All Sports” and has hosted other sports interview shows during his career. He has also served as an announcer for South Dakota Public Broadcasting during their state championship broadcasts, and has authored three books.
The public is invited to attend.
