The Mount Marty University women’s basketball team had its’ home opener for the 2021-22 season spoiled by the Briar Cliff Chargers Wednesday night at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in Yankton.
“The first time with a real crowd in a long time and it was really good,” Lancer head coach Todd Schlimgen said. “I think, especially in the first half, we fed off some energy and that was really nice.”
Briar Cliff defeated Mount Marty 68-45 with four players scoring in double figures for the Chargers.
After an 8-1 start for the Chargers, the Lancers responded with a run of their own, cutting the lead to three at 12-9, but never getting closer than three points to Briar Cliff from that point on.
“I thought we did a lot of good things,” Schlimgen said. “I thought we had really good energy and our physicality was okay.”
The Lancers found themselves down eight after one quarter of action and that deficit grew to 18 nearing the end of the half. A pair of free throws from Kayla Jacobson, followed by a three-pointer from Callie Otkin to cut the lead down to 13 at the intermission.
“I think we had some really good looks in the first half more than we did in the second,” Schlimgen said. “They were maybe even more physical (in the second half). They probably talked about more ball pressure and getting up more. They got some turnovers there that we weren’t prepared for, but big picture we had really good energy.”
The second half was more of a struggle for the Lancers against the Briar Cliff defensive press. The Chargers full court press forced 27 Lancer turnovers compared to 14 made Lancer field goals in the game.
The Chargers press helped them pull away in the second half, outscoring Mount Marty by six in the third and four in the fourth to continue to stretch out the lead. The lancers fell to 0-6 on the season with the loss and 0-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
“When you have bad stretches against good teams, especially teams that press you, all of a sudden you get three or four turnovers in a row and that makes things really hard,” Schlimgen said. “I thought at times we handled the press well, and then just a couple bad stretches where it really hurt us.”
The Chargers were led by Madelyn Deitchler’s 16 points. Cadence Davis added 12 points. Kennedy Benne and Konnor Sudmann tallied 10 points each. The Chargers out-rebounded Mount Marty 34-21, and Payton Slaughter led the way with eight boards.
Eve Millar led the Lancers with eight points. Carlie Wetzel and Jacobson added seven points each.
The Lancers are back in action at Hastings College and Chadron State for their next two match-ups. The game against Chadron State Sunday is an exhibition.
“Limiting our turnovers,” Schlimgen said as the key piece to work on before Saturday’s game against Hastings. “In our league especially, but in college basketball when teams see your turnover stats, everybody’s going to press us right now. We’ve got to make sure we limit our turnovers while staying aggressive.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
BRIAR CLIFF (4-2, 2-0)
Madelyn Deitchler 7-14 1-2 16, Kennedy Benne 4-5 2-3 10, Cadence Davis 4-8 3-5 12, Konnor Sudmann 4-7 2-3 10, Kaegan Held 2-3 1-2 5, Payton Slaughter 1-4 1-3 4, Emma Sterkel 1-3 0-0 3, Elaina Martinez 1-2 0-0 3, Grace Oken 1-2 0-0 2, Madisyn Rogan 1-2 0-0 3, Mya Hendry 0-2 0-0 0, Josie Condon 0-2 0-0 0, Michaela Lange 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Lamprecht 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26-54 10-18 68.
MOUNT MARTY (0-6, 0-2)
Eve Millar 2-5 2-2 8, Carlie Wetzel 2-6 1-2 7, Callie Otkin 2-5 0-0 6, Kayla Jacobson 1-4 4-6 7, Megan Hirsch 3-3 0-2 6, Camryn Krogman 1-2 0-0 3, Alexsis Kemp 1-5 0-0 2, Emma Jarovski 1-6 0-0 2, Macy Kempf 1-1 1-2 4, Aubrey Twedt 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14-38 8-16 45.
BRIAR CLIFF 17 18 15 18 –68
MOUNT MARTY 9 13 9 14 –45
Three-Pointers: MMU 9-27 (Millar 2-4, Otkin 2-5, Wetzel 2-6, Kempf 1-1, Krogman 1-2, Jacobson 1-4, Kemp 0-2, Karovski 0-3), BC 6-17 (Martinez 1-1, Sterkel 1-2, Deitchler 1-2, Rogan 1-2, Davis 1-3, Slaughter 1-4, Benne 0-1, Condon 0-2). Rebounds: BC 34 (Deitchler 7), MMU 21 (Kempf 5). Assists: MMU 10 (Kemp 3), BC 8 (Slaughter 2). Steals: BC 14 (Slaughter 3, Sterkel 3), MMU 12 (Krogman 3, Hirsch 3). Blocked Shots: MMU 1 (Twedt 1), BC 0. Personal Fouls: MMU 18, BC 16. Turnovers: MMU 27, BC 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.