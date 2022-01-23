As the Mount Marty University women’s basketball team looks for positives in a season of struggles, one thing head coach Todd Schlimgen is looking to build is cohesion.
While the Lancers showed that at times on Saturday, eighth-ranked Morningside also showed what happens when the Lancers aren’t on the same page, claiming an 84-48 victory in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
The Mustangs outscored the Lancers by double-digits in each of the first three quarters on the way to a 17th win on the season (17-3, 13-1 GPAC).
“At times we looked good,” Schlimgen said. “But against a good team you have to have all five players (on the floor) connected. You have to get all five connected for the entire possession.”
Alexis Spier hit 4-of-5 from three-point range, finishing with 19 points off the bench for Morningside. Sophia Peppers scored 17 points. Sierra Mitchell and Aspen Jansa each scored 12 points. McKenna Sims was a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range, finishing with 11 points.
Morningside shot 50.8% for the game, including 13-of-23 (56.5%) from three-point range.
“They’ve got some good scorers, some good shooters,” Schlimgen said. “Once you get on a roll, shooting is contagious.”
Eve Millar scored 10 points and had four assists for the Lancers. Carlie Wetzel and Kiara Berndt each scored eight points for MMU, which also had a solid shooting day from outside. Both the nine made three-pointers and the 39.1% shooting were well above season averages.
Morningside hit five first-quarter three-pointers on the way to an early 22-8 lead. With the Lancers trailing 32-20, the Mustangs went on a 17-0 run to close the second quarter and begin the third quarter. Another run late in the third quarter stretched the margin to 38, 67-29.
Mount Marty, 2-20 overall and 1-14 in GPAC play, has just one game this week, at Jamestown (North Dakota). The Jimmies, who beat MMU 73-46 on Dec. 11, are 14-8 overall, 7-7 in GPAC play.
“Jamestown is always a weird one,” Schlimgen said. “It’s the only time we stay overnight (for a conference game). We’re going to get ready to play a very athletic team.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter
MORNINGSIDE (17-3)
Sierra Mitchell 5-13 0-0 12, McKenna Sims 4-7 0-0 11, Aspen Jansa 4-8 2-2 12, Sophia Peppers 7-10 1-1 17, Chloe Lofstrom 2-3 0-0 4, Madison Clayton 1-3 1-2 3, Abbe Morten 0-1 1-2 1, Lauren Hedlund 0-0 1-2 1, Alexis Spier 6-10 3-4 19, Hannah Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Sadie Roth 2-5 0-0 4. TOTALS: 31-61 9-13 84.
MOUNT MARTY (2-20)
Carlie Wetzel 3-6 0-0 8, Callie Otkin 2-5 0-0 6, Eve Millar 5-11 0-0 10, Kayla Jacobson 1-2 0-0 3, Macy Kempf 3-6 0-0 6, Alana Bergland 0-1 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 0-1 0-0 0, Tayte Kohn 1-2 0-0 3, Jaiden Hartl 0-1 1-2 1, Aubrey Twedt 0-7 0-0 0, Kiara Berndt 2-5 2-2 8, Emma Jarovski 1-2 0-0 3, Kianna Payer 0-1 0-0 0, Camryn Krogman 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Muth 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-51 3-4 48.
MORNINGSIDE 22 21 24 17 — 84
MOUNT MARTY 10 10 14 14 — 48
Three-Pointers: MU 13-23 (Spier 4-5, Sims 3-3, Mitchell 2-7, Jansa 2-3, Harris 0-1), MMU 9-23 (Wetzel 2-4, Otkin 2-5, Berndt 2-4, Jacobson 1-2, Kohn 1-2, Jarovski 1-2, Bergland 0-1, Kemp 0-1, Twedt 0-1, Payer 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 30 (Millar 6), MU 30 (Lofstrom 7). Assists: MU 22 (Mitchel l6), MMU 16 (Millar 4, Jacobson 4). Steals: MU 13 (Mitchell 3), MMU 4 (Jacobson 2). Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: MMU 25, MU 5. Personal Fouls: MU 14, MMU 11. Fouled Out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.