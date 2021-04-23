MOUNT VERNON — Elk Point-Jefferson placed second in the boys’ division and Ethan-Parkston finished third in the girls’ division of the Greenway Relays track and field meet, held Friday in Mount Vernon.
On the boys’ side, West Central scored 112.5 points, beating out EPJ (83), Chamberlain (82) and Mount Vernon-Plankinton (79). Ethan-Parkston was fifth with 66.5 points.
West Central had three wins, with Derek Eidsness contributing to all of them. The senior won the 400 (53.40) and high jump (6-0), and anchored the Trojans to victory in the 800 relay (1:36.26).
EPJ had five wins from two athletes. Tyler Goehring won the 200-meter dash (24.30), 300-meter hurdles (42.95) and triple jump (42-10 1/2). Drake Peed swept the throws with tosses of 161-2 in the discus and a season-best 58-4 in the shot put.
Wagner’s Malcolm Janis won the 100-meter dash in 11.81.
Chamberlain had a pair of athletes with three wins. Dom Santiago swept the distance races: the 800 (2:11.11), 1600 (4:49.39) and 3200 (10:45.39). Drayton Priebe won the 110-meter hurdles (15.94) and long jump (21-3 1/2), then opened the Cubs’ winning medley relay (3:56.52).
Canton scored 99 points to win the girls’ title, beating out West Central (89), Ethan-Parkston (77) and Mount Vernon-Plankinton (73.5). Canton had just two wins on the day, Corrine Braun in the 800 (2:36.12) and Carlee Laubach in the discus (120-8).
Ethan-Parkston had a pair of victories, Ella Pollreisz in the 1600 (5:49.77) and Allison Ziebart in the triple jump (36-1 1/2). Scotland’s Makayla Friederich won the shot put (37-0).
Mount Vernon-Plankinton’s Berkley Engelland had a solid day, winning the 400 (1:03.25) and anchoring the Titans to victory in three relays: 1600 (4:21.43), 3200 (9:57.61) and medley (4:34.51). Emilee Fox and Maria Baker also ran on all three relay wins.
West Central’s Averi Schmeichel had two wins, taking the 300 hurdles (47.19) and long jump (16-5 3/4).
