For a team looking for small signs of progress in a larger journey, Yankton saw a handful of those on Thursday night.
Those areas — namely, fight — didn’t result in a set victory or a match victory, but the Gazelles showed some grit in the final stages of sets two and three in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 loss to Harrisburg at the YHS gym, according to Yankton head coach Heather Olson.
After struggling for most of set one, Yankton battled to within 21-19 in the second set. Harrisburg, though, scored the final four points to secure the victory. It was much the same story in set three, as the Gazelles got to within 22-19, but couldn’t take that next step.
“We worked so hard for that one point and then it’d go the other way, and it was hard to keep momentum,” Olson said.
“We definitely showed good hustle out there, but we just have to figure out how to complete sets.”
Junior Chloe McDermott led Yankton (1-6) with seven kills, two ace serves and 21 digs, while junior Jordynn Salvatori also posted 21 digs. Junior setter Jillian Schulte had 13 assists and two ace serves, while junior Emily Reinhardt contributed two blocks.
One specific area that the Gazelles had hoped to see progress was on more efficiency receiving serves, according to Olson.
“Serve receive is our big thing; what we’ve spent a lot of time on,” she said. “It was a little bit better, but there were other things that we didn’t execute very well, like our blocks.”
Errors, whether on receiving serves or attacking errors, loomed large for the Gazelles, Olson added.
“I even just told the girls this, that I want a team to beat us, but it felt like we beat ourselves tonight with some errors and other things,” Olson said.
Yankton is off until a match next Tuesday at Sioux Falls Washington.
In sub-varsity action Thursday evening, Yankton beat Harrisburg 25-23, 14-25, 15-11 in the JV match. Camille McDermott led the Gazelles with 19 set assists and one ace serve, while Molly Savey had six kills, and Payton Moser added one ace and one block.
Harrisburg won the sophomore match 25-11, 25-17. Yankton got two aces fro Moser, three digs from Camryn Koletzky, three kills from Macy Drotzmann and two set assists from Allie Taggart.
Yankton won the freshman ‘A’ match 25-19, 25-16 behind 11 ace serves from Bailey Lacroix, five kills from Julie Cox, six digs from Ava Koller and two blocks from Brynn Kenney. Harrisburg won the freshman ‘B’ match 25-17, 13-25, 15-7. Chayse Drotzmann led the Gazelles with five kills and two blocks.
