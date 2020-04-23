Dale Weber remains hopeful that amateur baseball can get started in just over a month.
The president of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association (SDABA) said Thursday that the 2020 season is “still on hold” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re still optimistic that we should be able to throw some baseballs around in early June,” Weber said.
“That’s what we’d like to see happen.”
If that timeline holds true, the season would be shortened — the teams across the SDABA landscape would play single round-robin league games, instead of double — and the state tournament could stay where it is (Aug. 5-16 in Mitchell this year), according to Weber.
“It all comes down to when we can start league play,” he added.
Locally, the South Central League (SCL) was scheduled to begin its league schedule on May 14, but Weber said there’s a potential plan that would see teams play league opponents once, instead of twice like normal.
The SCL — which is District 6B — includes eight Class B teams: Crofton, Freeman, Irene, Lesterville, Menno, Scotland, Tabor and Wynot. Yankton is the lone Class A member, but the league could grow to 10 members this year if the addition of a second Class A team in Yankton is approved by league members and then assigned to the SCL by the state association.
Ken Bruckner, the new District 6B commissioner, said Thursday that he is also optimistic that there can be a season this summer.
“I’m hopeful that we can,” he said. “You have to be optimistic about it.
“If they open up things in June, that’d probably be soon enough.”
Teams across the South Central League would normally play a handful of non-league games during the first week of May, according to Bruckner.
Those non-league games may not happen now in a shortened season, he added, but that is all dependent on how things shake out in the coming weeks.
Weber said the SDABA hopes to have an update sometime in the new few weeks.
Menno is set to host the District 6B Tournament July 23-Aug. 1, and the number of bids for each district to the state tournament will be determined at a June 8 meeting, according to Weber.
The Yankton Tappers went 21-3 and lost in the Class A championship game last year. District 6B champion Wynot, along with Crofton, Tabor, Menno and Freeman all qualified for the Class B state tournament a year ago.
During the SDABA’s annual meeting in February, Bruckner and Dan Grasser (Vermillion) were voted as new district commissioners.
In Bruckner’s case, he takes the District 6B reins from Larry Andersen, who retired. Bruckner said he had been asked by a few people if he would be interested if the role ever became available.
“Ryan Liebl (Menno’s manager) called me one day and asked, ‘Do you mind if I throw your name in for commissioner?’ I said sure,” Bruckner said.
“I didn’t know if I’d have a chance at it.”
League president Tom Stotz then called with the official news: The position was Bruckner’s if he wanted it.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Bruckner said. “It’d just be nice to see some results.”
