Seven area athletes, including two first-team selections, were recognized as All-State for girls’ basketball by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
The Class B first team includes a pair of 2,000-point career scorers, White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue and Menno’s Morgan Edelman. Valandra-Prue, who led the Tigers to the state title, was named the state’s Player of the Year.
Edelman averaged 21.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game her senior year, also recording 82 steals. This marked the third straight season Edelman earned SDBCA honors, earning second team honors in 2020 and 2019.
Menno head coach Doug Hall credits Edelman for being a major part of the rebirth of the Wolves program.
“She came into a program that was sub .500 and was a big part of the reason why they were above .500 every single year after that,” he said. “She was a big part of why six years ago we were averaging 37 points per game and now we were averaging 53 points per game.”
Edelman finished as the Wolves’ all-time leading scorer with 2,066 points. She also ranks second on the program’s rebounding charts with 812.
“Morgan worked hard for everything she got and I was happy to be a small part of that journey,” Hall said.
Two area athletes were named to the second team in Class B: Scotland’s Grace Fryda and Viborg-Hurley’s Sydney Voss. Centerville’s Haley Meyer earned third team honors.
Voss averaged 18.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in leading the Cougars to the state tournament.
Fryda averaged 21.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, and added 72 steals, for the Highlanders.
Meyer averaged a near double-double, posting 19.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Tornadoes. She also recorded 79 steals.
In Class A, Dakota Valley’s Rylee Rosenquist earned first team honors. She moved up from second team a season ago.
Rosenquist, a junior forward, averaged 20.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Panthers. She also posted 70 steals.
“She is a bulldog in games, thus lead our team in not only points this season, but also rebounds, steals and assists,” said Dakota Valley head coach Tammy Lilly. “That is a tough combination.”
Rosenquist became the Panthers’ all-time leading scorer this season, and will enter her senior campaign with 1,267 career points. She also holds Dakota Valley records for both points (35) and rebounds (20) in a game.
The junior’s leadership showed in the Panthers’ SoDak 16 matchup against Tea Area, Lilly noted.
“Rylee had that look in her eye and you knew she was going to give everything she had in that game for us to continue our season and for her to get more games with her sister, Rachel, who is a senior this year,” she said. “Rylee scored 35 points and had 12 rebounds that game. She had 17 points in the fourth quarter and was 7-for-9 from the free throw line.”
St. Thomas More’s Haleigh Timmer, who earned first-team honors for a third straight season, was named the Class A Player of the Year.
A pair of area athletes earned third team honors, Vermillion’s Lexi Plitzuweit and Parkston’s Emma Yost.
Plitzuweit averaged 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Tanagers.
Yost, a sophomore, averaged 16.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Parkston.
In Class AA, champion Sioux Falls Washington put two players on the first team, Sydni Schetnan and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda. Schetnan, a repeat first-team selection from a year ago, was named the Class AA Player of the Year.
2020-21 All-State Girls Teams
As chosen by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association
CLASS B
First Team
Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River, 5-10, sr., guard (27.4 ppg, 7 rpg, 73 steals)
Alayna Benike, Castlewood, 5-11, guard-forward (19.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 5 apg, 2.5 spg)
Morgan Edelman, Menno, 5-7, sr., guard (21.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.6 apg, 82 steals)
Avery Broughton, Corsica-Stickney, 6-0, so., guard-forward (18.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 4.1 apg)
Emily Kranz, Waverly-South Shore, 6-3, sr., center (18.7 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 3 blocks per game)
Halle Heinz, Ipswich, 5-5, sr., guard (20 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 4.6 spg)
Second Team
Maleighya Estes, White River, 5-8, jr., guard (20.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 50 steals)
Zoey Wohlleber, Waubay-Summit, 5-6, jr., guard (23 ppg, 6 rpg, 6 apg, 61 steals)
Rachel Fiedler, Herreid-Selby Area, 5-10, sr., guard (18 ppg, 5 rpg)
Grace Fryda, Scotland, 5-7, sr., guard (21.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 72 steals)
Sydney Voss, Viborg-Hurley, 5-10, sr., forward (18.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg)
Hannah Bartscher, Ethan, 5-8, jr., forward (17 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.7 apg)
Third Team
Kennadi Buchholz, De Smet, 6-0, jr., center (18.5 ppg, 10 rpg, 57 steals, 43 blocks)
Kennedy Leiferman, Kimball-White Lake, 5-11, sr., guard-forward (17.7 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 55 steals)
Raven Barse, Corsica-Stickney, 5-11, sr., forward-center (13.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg)
Tally Katus, Lemmon, 5-10, sr., forward-center (19.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg)
Haley Meyer, Centerville, 5-8, sr., guard-forward (19.2 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 79 steals)
Jadyn Jensen, Jones County, 5-10, so., guard-forward (19.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.1 spg)
Notes
Player of the Year — Prue.
Repeat Selections — 2020 (Prue, Benike and Broughton, first team; Edelman, Heinz, Wohlleber and Leiferman, second team; Fiedler and Buchholz, third team). 2019 (Prue, first team; Benike, Edelman and Broughton, second team and Heinz, third team). 2018 (Prue, second team) and 2017 (Prue, second team).
CLASS A
First Team
Haleigh Timmer, St. Thomas More, 5-11, sr., guard (20.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.8 apg, 52 steals)
Bella Swedlund, Winner, 5-8, jr., guard (22.5 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.9 apg, 62 steals)
Lexi Unruh, Sioux Falls Christian, 6-0, sr., guard (23.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg)
Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley, 5-8, jr., forward (20.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 70 steals)
Emilee Fox, Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 5-8, fr., guard (19.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.9 apg, 72 steals)
Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central-Montrose, 6-0, sr., forward (19.1 ppg, 11.4rpg, 57 steals)
Second Team
Kalla Bertram, Winner, 5-9, sr., guard (19.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 96 steals)
Katie Vasecka, Tea Area, 6-1, fr., guard (19.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 50 blocks)
Cassidy Siemonsma, West Central, 6-1, sr., center (16.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg)
Kami Wadsworth, Hamlin, 5-10, so., forward (18.1 ppg, 6 rpg, 3.9 apg)
Madelyn Bragg, Aberdeen Roncalli, 6-2, jr., center (16.7 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 49 blocks)
Olivia Kieffer, Rapid City Christian, 5-10, so., guard (22.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 7.6 apg, 85 steals)
Third Team
Lexi Plitzuweit, Vermillion, 5-9, sr., guard (15.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 5 apg)
Addison Rozell, Redfield, 6-2, sr., forward (20.3 ppg, 15 rpg, 3.2 apg)
Lizzie Olson, Garretson, 6-0, sr., forward-center (16.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg)
Olivia Ritter, Tea Area, 5-9, sr., guard (17.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 60 steals)
Claire Sheppard, Flandreau, 6-1, fr., guard-forward (18.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg)
Emma Yost, Parkston, 5-11, so., forward (16.8 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 3.6 apg)
Notes
Player of the Year — Timmer.
Repeat Selections — 2020 (Timmer, first team; Fox and Ritter, second team; Rosenquist and Olson, third team); 2019 (Timmer and Unruh, first team; Swedlund, second team and Koepsell, third team).
CLASS AA
First Team
Sydni Schetnan, Sioux Falls Washington, 6-5, sr., forward-center (16.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 67 blocks)
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, Sioux Falls Washington, 6-2, jr., forward-guard (15.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg)
Hilary Behrens, Brandon Valley, 6-0, so., forward (17 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 54 steals)
Brecli Honner, Harrisburg, 5-10, sr., guard-forward (14.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg)
Brooklyn Kusler, Aberdeen Central, 6-0, sr., guard (18 ppg, 7 rpg)
Isabelle Moore, O’Gorman, 5-9, sr., guard (13.3 ppg, 5 rpg, 3.8 apg)
Second Team
Hannah Ronsiek, O’Gorman, 5-11, jr., guard-forward (13.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 62 steals)
Jayda McNabb, Rapid City Stevens, 5-10, r., guard (12.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4 apg, 55 steals)
Macy Kempf, Mitchell, 5-11, sr., forward (12.8 ppg, 7 rpg)
Abby Kopecky, Aberdeen Central, 5-10, sr., guard (14 ppg, 4 rpg)
Jordon Heckert, Rapid City Central, 5-9, sr., guard (17.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 57 steals)
Emilee Boyee, Harrisburg, 6-1, jr., forward (10.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg)
Notes
Player of the Year — Schetnan.
Repeat Selections — 2020 (Schetnan, first team; Mwenentanda, Honner, Kusler and Ronsiek, second team).
