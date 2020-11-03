OMAHA, Neb. — College of Saint Mary had three players record double figures in kills as the Flames defeated Mount Marty University 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-14 in a GPAC volleyball match Tuesday night in Omaha, Nebraska.
Elizabeth Dlouhy led the Flames (8-10, 3-10) with 16 kills, while Makenna Freeman had 14 kills and Mackenzie Vitosh tallied 12 kills. Lauren Anderson had a big night with 51 set assists and Rachel Cushing led the defense with 26 digs.
For Mount Marty (5-19, 0-14), Gabby Ruth recorded 16 kills, and Elizabeth Watchorn had 13 kills and 16 digs. Mikaela Ahrendt finished with eight kills, while Amber Miller had 41 set assists and 10 digs. Molly Brinkman contributed 11 digs to the defense.
Mount Marty returns home to host Doane on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cimpl Arena.
