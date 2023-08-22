MITCHELL — Players from four of the five South Central League teams that competed in the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament were represented on the Class A and Class B all-tournament teams, announced Tuesday.
Michael Drotzmann, Tanner Van Driel and Alex Wagner from state runner-up Lesterville were named to the Class B All-Tournament team, along with Tabor’s Riley Rothschadl and Chase Kortan, and Menno’s Dustin Livingston. Rothschadl was the tournament’s batting champion, going 10-for-13 in the event.
In Class A, the Yankton Tappers were represented by Will Rauch and Sam Schonberg.
Tabor Bluebirds: Riley Rothschadl (Batting Champ), Chase Kortan
Lesterville Broncs: Michael Drotzmann, Tanner Van Driel, Alex Wagner
Menno Mad Frogs: Dustin Livingston
Lennox Only One Alpacas: Drew Sweeter, J.D. Kirchner
Dell Rapids Mudcats: Chad Hunt, Dalton Lehnen
Mount Vernon Mustangs: Koby Larson, Spencer Neugebauer
Clark Traders: Rhett Florey
Kimball/White Lake Nationals: Zak Wallner
Madison Broncos: Aspen Dahl
Dimock/Emery Raptors: Jason Schmidt, Josh Engquist
Lake Norden Lakers: Jordon Johnson
Winner/Colome Pheasants: Derek Graesser
Larchwood Diamonds: Brent Ripperda, Micah Linn, Isaac Horigan
Dell Rapids PBR: Brayden Pankonen, Trey Randel
Canova Gang: Kendall Gassman (MVP), Cole Gassman, Trey Krier
Yankton Tappers: Will Rauch, Sam Schonberg
Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar: Gus Steiger, Kelly Coates
Rapid City Diamondbacks: Jesse Riddle
Brookings Cubs: Chase McDaniel, Noel Burgos, Jackson Krogman
Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels: Jon Wilhelmsen, Seth Peterson, Zach Dibble
Renner Monarchs: Ryan Hander, Mitch Stroh, Tyler Peyton
Sioux Falls Brewers: Sam Baier (Batting Champ), T.J. Miller, Sam Siegel (Hustle Award), Bryce Ahrendt (MVP)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.