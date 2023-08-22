MITCHELL — Players from four of the five South Central League teams that competed in the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament were represented on the Class A and Class B all-tournament teams, announced Tuesday.

Michael Drotzmann, Tanner Van Driel and Alex Wagner from state runner-up Lesterville were named to the Class B All-Tournament team, along with Tabor’s Riley Rothschadl and Chase Kortan, and Menno’s Dustin Livingston. Rothschadl was the tournament’s batting champion, going 10-for-13 in the event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.