IRENE — Emma Marshall’s 17 points helped Irene-Wakonda notch a thrilling 56-55 victory over Scotland in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night in Irene.
Katie Knodel added 12 points and three rebounds for Irene-Wakonda (5-5), which trailed 28-21 at halftime. Nora O’Malley finished with eight points, 15 rebounds and three assists, and McKenna Mohr scored eight points. Emma Orr chipped in with six points and five rebounds.
In the loss for Scotland (6-4), Grace Fryda scored 25 points, Delane VanDriel had 11 points and Audrey Sayler tossed in six points.
On Thursday, Irene-Wakonda visits Alcester-Hudson and Scotland visits Marty.
SCOTLAND (6-4) 15 13 11 16 — 55
IRENE-WAKONDA (5-5) 9 12 18 17 — 56
Vermillion 57, EPJ 31
ELK POINT — The Vermillion Tanagers out-scored Elk Point-Jefferson 26-9 in the second half to capture a 57-31 girls’ basketball victory on Tuesday night in Elk Point.
Kasey Hanson led Vermillion with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Shandie Ludwig scored 11 points. Lexi Plitzuweit tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Leah Herbster chipped in with eight points.
The Tangers led 31-22 at halftime.
In the loss for EPJ, Nora Kastning had nine points and nine rebounds, while Emma Scarmon had six points and four rebounds, and Addison Stabe scored five points.
VERMILLION 16 15 14 12 — 57
ELK POINT-JEFF. 11 11 4 5 — 31
Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Osmond outscored Bloomfield 19-10 in the fourth quarter to down the Queen Bees 60-55 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Grace Gansebom scored 21 points to lead Osmond. Kiera Moes netted 15 points and Cali Gutz added 12 points in the victory.
Alexandra Eisenhauer posted 28 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead Bloomfield. Madison Abbenhaus finished with 13 points and seven steals.
Osmond hosts Summerland on Friday. Bloomfield travels to Chambers-Wheeler Central on Friday.
OSMOND (6-7) 11 15 15 19 — 60
BLOOMFIELD (6-8) 9 15 21 10 — 55
Viborg-Hurley 70, Gayville-Volin 41
GAYVILLE — Viborg-Hurley put four players in double figures in a 70-41 victory over Gayville-Volin in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
NeVaeh Ronke finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots to lead the Viborg-Hurley attack. Sydney Voss posted 14 points and nine rebounds. Denae Mach had 10 points and four steals, Delana Mach posted 10 points, and Coral Mason added nine points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Kayla VanOsdel led Gayville-Volin with 15 points and eight rebounds. Keeley Larson scored nine points and Molly Larson had six assists for the Raiders.
Viborg-Hurley, 9-2, hosts Baltic on Friday in Hurley.
VIBORG-HURLEY (9-2) 14 16 23 17 — 70
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-8) 5 14 17 5 — 41
Ponca 51, Winnebago 37
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca outscored Winnebago 32-12 in the middle two periods to pull away to a 51-37 victory in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday
Gracen Evans and Matte Milligan each scored 12 points for Ponca. Ashlyn Kingsbury added 11 points in the victory.
For Winnebago, Keisha Snyder scored a game-high 13 points. Madeline Cleveland added 10 points.
Ponca, 13-2, hosts Walthill on Friday. Winnebago hosts Lower Brule, South Dakota, on Saturday.
WINNEBAGO (6-8) 9 4 8 16 — 37
PONCA (13-2) 6 13 19 13 — 51
Crofton 63, Wayne 27
WAYNE, Neb. — Crofton built a 33-11 halftime lead and coasted to a 63-27 rout of Wayne in Mid-State Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Lacey Sprakel scored a game-high 22 points and had three steals for Crofton. Jayden Jordan, Ella Wragge and Kaley Einrem each scored nine points, with Einrem also recording five assists. Alexis Folkers had six assists and three steals, and Ellie Tramp had four assists in the victory.
Rubie Klausen led Wayne with 10 points. Brooklyn Kruse added nine points.
Crofton, 13-3, travels to Hartington-Newcastle on Friday. Wayne hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic in Mid-State action on Friday.
CROFTON (13-3) 14 19 15 15 — 63
WAYNE (5-12) 1 10 9 7 — 27
O’Neill 66, Wagner 38
O’NEILL, Neb. — O’Neill built a 40-22 halftime lead on the way to a 66-38 rout of Wagner in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night in O’Neill, Nebraska.
O’Neill got 13 points from Blair Gutshall, 10 points and 11 rebounds from Zelie Sorensen, and 10 points from Meg Schluns.
For Wagner, Shalayne Nagel scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Jala Bruguier had six points and Ashlyn Koupal scored five points.
WAGNER 9 13 5 11 — 38
O’NEILL 16 24 15 11 — 66
Freeman 54, Centerville 43
CENTERVILLE — Freeman built a 28-17 halftime lead and held on for a 54-43 victory over Centerville in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Rijjy Peterson scored 21 points and had three assists for Freeman. Kate Miller finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Cami Fransen scored nine points and Erin Uecker had four steals in the victory.
Haley Meyer led Centerville (6-5) with 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals. Lillie Eide posted 11 points, three assists and three steals. Thea Gust added eight points for the Tornadoes.
Freeman hosts Menno on Friday. Centerville, 6-5, travels to Avon to face Alcester-Hudson in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday.
FREEMAN 9 19 11 15 — 54
CENTERVILLE 8 9 9 17 — 43
Tea Area 62, Beresford 47
BERESFORD — Katie Vasecka scored 25 points to lead Tea Area past Beresford 62-47 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Olivia Ritter added 15 points in the victory.
Laura Bogue led Bersford with 20 points. Adyson Hanson added 14 points.
Tea Area, 8-3, travels to Aberdeen Central on Friday. Beresford hosts Canton on Friday.
TEA AREA (8-3) 18 15 14 15 — 62
BERESFORD (1-7) 12 12 11 12 — 47
Corsica-Stickney 64, AC-DC 36
CORSICA — Avery Broughton finished with a double-double, posting game-highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds, to lead Corsica-Stickney past Andes Central-Dakota Christian 64-36 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Raven Barse posted 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Corsica-Stickney (9-2). Morgan DeLange scored 13 points. Morgan Clites had six assists and Broughton added three steals in the victory.
Mackenzie Muckey scored 12 points, and Allison Muckey had 11 points and nine rebounds for AC-DC.
AC-DC, 7-3, travels to Avon on Thursday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (9-2) 11 17 18 18 — 64
AC-DC (7-3) 6 11 12 7 — 36
North Central 57, Niobrara-Verdigre 47
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Hunter Wiebelhaus scored 19 points as North Central beat Niobrara-Verdigre 57-47 in a girls’ game Tuesday evening in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Aydson Linse added 11 points and Jenna Hallock had 10 points for North Central, which had a 33-16 edge after halftime.
For Niobrara-Verdigre, Josilyn Miller scored 25 points, Chaney Konopasek added nine points and Senna Swalley had six points.
NORTH CENTRAL 19 5 18 15 — 57
NIOBRARA-VERD. 23 8 8 8 — 47
MCM 58, Baltic 19
MONTROSE — Ashtyn Wobig filled up the box score with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists as McCook Central-Montrose cruised past Baltic 58-19 on Tuesday in Montrose.
Madisen Koepsell added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists for MCM, which led 26-2 after the first quarter.
Baltic got five points and four rebounds from Cami Artz.
BALTIC 2 9 4 4 — 19
MCCOOK CEN.-MON. 26 15 10 17
Washington 55, Roosevelt 40
SIOUX FALLS — Louisville recruit Sydni Schetnan posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots in Washington’s 55-40 victory over in-town rival Roosevelt in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 12 points in the victory.
Taliyah Hayes led Roosevelt with nine points.
Washington, 6-2, is off until a Jan. 28 crosstown trip to Lincoln.
ROOSEVELT 7 11 8 14 — 40
WASHINGTON (6-2) 12 20 15 8 — 55
Brandon Valley 56, Harrisburg 48
HARRISBURG — Hillary Behrens scored a game-high 24 points to lead Brandon Valley past Harrisburg 56-48 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
India Bradfield added 12 points in the victory.
Carolyn Haar scored 12 points, and Emilee Boyer had 11 points and nine rebounds for Harrisburg. Sydney Hybertson also had 11 points for the Tigers.
Brandon Valley hosts Brookings on Thursday. Harrisburg hosts Brookings on Friday.
